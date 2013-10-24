Disney Channel Show Set In Stevens Point

Stevens Point is the setting of a new Disney Channel original series called “Liv and Maddie.”

The show is about two identical twins. One is returning from filming a popular television show called, “Sing it Loud!” while the other is an aspiring basketball player.

The twins deal with daily Disney wackiness caused mostly by their conflicting personalities. Executive producer Andy Fickman is the man responsible for setting the show in Stevens Point. His grandparents grew up in town while Fickman and his family lived in the south. He remembered coming to Stevens Point and getting the “small town feel.” That’s the feeling he wanted to put into “Liv and Maddie.” This isn’t the first time Wisconsin has been featured in television. “That 70s Show,” a period sitcom much loved by 20-somethings, is also set in Wisconsin, as referenced by the infamous “Hello, Wisconsin!” in the opening sequence. The name of the fictional town, “Point Place,” could allude to Stevens Point, but the show’s website says it is set in a suburb of Green Bay. “Liv and Maddie” is definitively set in Stevens Point and there are a few references to Wisconsin sprinkled in, such as the UW pillows in the girls’ bedroom and Bucky Badger gracing the walls.