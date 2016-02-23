Knives and Switchblades Now Legal On Campus

Gov. Scott Walker has signed into law a bill which allows people to carry concealed switchblades and knives of all kinds without a concealed carry license.

Now students, faculty and community members will be able to carry concealed knives anywhere on campus, with the exception of university buildings.

“I feel like people should have permits and background checks before being allowed to do this. That way we can keep weapons out of the hands of those who might be mentally unstable,” Felycia Noblet, junior english major, said.

Walker signed the bill on Feb. 6 while attending the annual state convention of the National Rifle Association and Wisconsin Firearm Owners, Ranges, Clubs and Educators Inc. in Weston, WI.

According to the new law, anyone who is able to legally possess a firearm is allowed to carry a knife or switchblade.

“Wisconsin citizens have the fundamental right to defend themselves and feel safe and secure in their homes and we remain committed to protecting those rights,” the governor said in his statement.

Bill Rowe, protective service and parking director, believes that as long as those who carry a concealed knife follow the established laws there will be negligible impact on students and faculty.

“It’s a weapon that’s regulated under the concealed carry act. I don’t think it will affect safety at all,” Rowe said.

Any local businesses that wish to have knives or switchblades prohibited will be required to post a ‘no weapons’ sign which will apply to both guns, knives and other weapons.

Juveniles will also be allowed to carry concealed knives anywhere in Wisconsin.

“I feel like you shouldn’t need to carry a knife unless you feel like you’re in inherent danger. I definitely don’t feel like there’s a need to carry weapons on campus,” Jayke Meyers, sophomore public relations major, said.

In 2011, Wisconsin became the 49th state to allow its citizens to carry concealed guns. However, the manufacturing, distribution, selling and possession of switchblades has been illegal in Wisconsin for decades. Until now.

Sophie Stickelmaier

News Editor

sstic520@uwsp.edu