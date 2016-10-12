Don’t Slam The Door On Unnecessary Farce: A Preview

Coming soon to the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point Oct. 14-22 is the Department of Theatre and Dance’s production of Unnecessary Farce.

Tyler Marchant, professor of acting and directing at UWSP and director for Unnecessary Farce said the basic story is that two cops have been assigned to an undercover operation to find out if the mayor has been embezzling funds from the city.

“So, there are two hotel rooms that are connected by connecting doors and these two cops are videotaping the action in the other room to try and find out who has been committing the crime,” Marchant said.

Unnecessary Farce, as the title states, is a farce, which Marchant describes as a heightened other level of comedy.

“It’s where you’re really straining plausibility at points, but it’s hopefully keeping just enough reality that the audience stays with the story,” Marchant said.

Marchant said that everyone has been working tirelessly on the production and is dedicated to its success.

“We started working on the show in the summer, talking with the set designer and costume designers, starting to form what the show wants to be and what it wants to look like,” Marchant said. “Then we started rehearsals in the beginning of the school year, so we’ve been working hard on the play for several months.”

Amie Winfield, junior technical theater and design major and sound director for the play, is excited for the show to get the ball rolling starting Oct. 14 and applauds her fellow peers who are working on the production.

“The group dynamic of this show is great and Tyler is a great director to work with,” Winfield said. “I don’t think there has been one night where people have not had fun working on this show, so everyone just works really well together and I think that’s just us as a department. We can all work together really well, we communicate really well and everyone does their part, but also does their part to help everyone else out on the show as well.”

Marchant said something that the UWSP Theatre Department hasn’t done in awhile is a production in the style of farce.

“One of the things we’re trying to do educationally is give our students access to different styles of plays and productions, so I have been looking for a farce for awhile and I just hadn’t come across one that felt right for us here,” Marchant said. “When I finally read this one I thought that we could do this play, and we could do it well.”

Marchant also said that the writing of this play would allow audience members to easily fall into the goofiness of the show.

“Farce sometimes can be sort of silly, and I think that this is silly, but in a really intelligent way that the things in the show add up,” Marchant said. “I think that the comedy is well timed by the writer. I’ve read a lot of farces, but this one stood out to me in terms of the playwright having really good craft.”

Winfield hopes that with the play’s heightened comedy that the audience members will get a kick out of the show.

“I hope they get a lot of laughs because it’s a really funny show, and I hope they just enjoy all the work that went in and the amazing acting,” Winfield said. “We haven’t really had a full belly laugh comedy here in a while, so it should be a fun time.”

Marchant shares in Winfield’s hope when he said the show will give the audience a fun night at the theater.

“It’s sort of a chance to sit back and have a really fun experience in the theater,” Marchant said. “It’s goal is to make people smile and laugh, so that’s sort of the target is to give people a chance to maybe get away from politics for awhile or the other problems of the world and sit and enjoy a good laugh.”

The UWSP Theatre Department and the students working on Unnecessary Farce hope to ultimately bring joy to audiences Oct. 14-22. The production will take place in the Noel Fine Arts Center Studio Theatre.

