Presidential Candidates Campaigning on Social Media

As election day approaches, politics permeate every area of American life and media bombards the public more than ever before.

Screens across the country are alight with the images and words of the two presidential candidates: Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton and Republican nominee Donald Trump.

While election politics in the past have been focused in newspapers and television newscasts, the parties are reaching voters on the media platforms they use most: Facebook and Twitter.

Clinton’s Facebook page has 7.5 million likes, 10 million followers on Twitter. Trump’s Facebook page has accrued 11.7 million likes and again exceeds Clinton with his 12.7 million Twitter followers.

Pew Research Center, a non-partisan, non-profit research center located in Washington, D.C., published a study on how the presidential candidates are using social media in the 2016 election.

The report said that in January, 44 percent of adults in the U.S. learned about the 2016 presidential election through social media, which overruled print newspapers. Additionally, 24 percent of adults in July turned to social media posts to learn about news and information regarding the election. This mode of receiving information was more popular than websites and emails combined.

Bypassing mainstream media is not without its consequences. Candidates self-publishing their campaigns can lead to alienation of news sources.

Leftist daily newspaper, The New York Times, published a two-page spread of “The 282 People, Places and Things Donald Trump Has Insulted on Twitter: A Complete List” in their Oct. 23 issue. The list included tweets since Trump declared his candidacy for president in June of 2015.

While social media allows candidates to sidestep traditional media sources, their uncensored social media presence can be used against them, both in and out of context.

The two candidates differ in the content they post on social media. Clinton vies to post official campaign materials while Trump tends to post links from other news sources.

According to Pew Research Center’s study, of the 714 tweets and 389 Facebook posts made by Trump and Clinton from May 11 to May 31, one fourth of Clinton’s posts were videos compared to only one in ten of Trump’s.

A quick scroll through the two candidate’s Twitter feeds reveals that Trump appears more frequently in Clinton’s tweets than Clinton appears in Trump’s. From the two candidate’s Twitter accounts from Oct. 10 to Oct. 26, Clinton’s page had over 200 references to the Republican candidate while Trump’s page had fewer than 150 references to his opponent.

While Trump is given the bum rap for his heavy offense, this may not be justified.

According to Illuminating 2016, a website supported by the Tow Center for Digital Journalism at Columbia University and the Center for Computational and Data Sciences at Syracuse University’s School of Information Studies, Clinton’s social media presence may be guiltier of posts of attack than Trump’s.

From Sept. 1 to Oct. 26, 1485 of Clinton’s Twitter and Facebook posts were classified as either “attack” or “advocacy” posts. Of these, 64 percent were deemed “attacks” by Illuminating 2016.

In contrast, only 51 percent of Trump’s posts, under the same parameters, were classified as “attacks.” These statistics were taken from a much smaller sample, only 678 Twitter and Facebook posts.

Though the two presidential candidates, Clinton and Trump, are using social media in different ways, they are both campaigning rigorously to reach perspective voters directly on today’s popular media platforms.

Jennifer Stromer-Galley, a professor in the School of Information Studies at Syracuse University, said that reading posts from candidates themselves are not the best way to determine who should lead the country.

Stromer-Galley said, “Our democracy still needs journalists. Candidates, on their own, tend to focus on their image and character and provide a rosy portrayal of their policy positions. But, that’s not enough to make a good decision for whom to vote.”

Kathryn Wisniewski

Reporter

kathryn.e.wisniewski@uwsp.edu