Light Bulbs Go Off for New Idea Center

Placemaking, innovation and experiences – these are the three initiatives of Create Portage County, a group dedicated to bringing the arts to Stevens Point.

This year, Create Portage County has put together the Idea Center, located in downtown Stevens Point. The Idea Center aims to be a community of innovators, designers, entrepreneurs and artists.

The main goal of the Idea Center is to bring about creative people and have a physical space for them to work.

Long term goals include growing ventures in business, community impact and the arts.

Nerissa Nelson, librarian and professor at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point is also co-vice president of Create Portage County.

Nelson is excited to have the Idea Center in town because Stevens Point has never had anything like it before.

“As time goes by, we hope to have more technology offered. Right now we don’t have too much and we are looking to eventually have things such as a 3D printer,” Nelson said.

The Idea Center is multi-purposed and goes beyond artistic uses.

Red Arrow, a healthcare technology company, is going to use the Idea Center to branch out into Stevens Point.

Other uses include various classes, such as a water coloring, taking place at the Idea Center in the near future.

Nelson is also looking forward to having the university take part in this new asset.

Whether that is from the theatre and music departments or from anywhere in the science or business fields, there is a spot for everyone.

“There is a microcinema which is in part coming from a partnership with UWSP and communications professor Alex Ingersoll to show student work at the Idea Center,” Nelson said.



This will add a new opportunity for students to invest more into their studies while at school.

“I’m the organizer for Spectral Microcinema, which is a brand new microcinema in Stevens Point focusing on screening independent, underground and experimental film & video,” Ingersoll said.

Unlike other cinemas this one is a little more artsy and unique. The Spectral Microcinema is the opposite of a macrocinema or normal commercial film.

“Like microbreweries, we show films that are bit more weird and have a bit more flavor,” Ingersoll said

The entire project is kept afloat by student volunteers from UWSP and addmission is free for any of the screenings.

Ingersoll hopes this will help support the marginalized and strange new ideas brewing in the underground of the art form.

The process has been a long one for Create Portage County, but the Idea Center has only been in the works for the past year. It is located on 1039B Ellis Street.

Recently, the mayor created the new artistic alliance council, which has allowed input into the government to help add spaces such as the Idea Center into the community.

“Most municipalities even in smaller communities have something like that, so, in terms of government recognition, there is a synergy with working the community, the university, the government as well as working with nonprofit based initiatives,” Nelson said.

A monthly membership for Create Portage County is only $25 and the yearly membership is $250. Being a member comes with 24-7 access to the Idea Center. Smaller rooms are also available to rent at an hourly rate.

Nelson is originally from Chicago, where there is a strong arts community. She is eager to have something similar for Stevens Point.

“Personally, I’m mostly looking forward to seeing it grow and expand. The potential and possibilities for what could be used there will be limitless,” Nelson said.

Create Portage County is always looking for volunteers. If any student wants to be part of this groundbreaking project, there are positions open in a variety of fields from business relations to arts education.

Nelson and the rest of the board members for Create Portage County hope to see this bridge the gap between the university and the rest of the city.

For more information go to www.createportagecounty.org/ideacenter.

Wesley Hortenbach

Reporter

Whort350@uwsp.edu