Male Birth Control Study: What You Need to Know

Birth Control for men has been a sensitive topic over the last few months.

As prospective hormonal methods have been making their way through human experimental trials, women have become excited at the idea of being able to share the responsibility of long-term birth control with their male partners.

The study was focused on a combination-hormonal-injection for men that would prevent pregnancy.

The results showed very promising results through preventing the production of sperm, resulting in an efficacy rate of 92.5 percent.

Unfortunately, the study was prematurely terminated because of reported side effects.

These included “mood changes, depression, pain at the injection site, and increased libido.” These are also side effects of hormonal birth control for women.

The media quickly jumped to blame the male subjects of the study or the researchers themselves for being “weak-willed” or for holding a double standard for men as Heatstreet reporter Kieran Corcoran said.

Neither the subjects nor the researchers conducting the study were to blame for the premature termination.

Since the study was partially funded by the World Health Organization Department of Reproductive Health and Research, there are review standards of safety that ae followed.

The same data was reviewed by two different committees, “RP1” and “RP2”. It was the external RP2 that decided to end the study because “the risks outweigh the benefits”.

Satisfaction with the treatment as a form of birth control was exceptionally high among the male subjects. Only 5.2 percent said they would not like to use this method of contraception in the future.

These results show how standards for drug safety and effectiveness have drastically changed since the first oral birth control pill for women was approved by the FDA in 1957.

When the pill was first approved as a contraceptive, the 1962 Drug Amendments had not yet been passed and long-term health effects of the drug had not been reported.

The amendments included changes such as requiring scientific evidence of effectiveness before being marketed, and reporting of serious side effects afterward.

The changes also included the necessity of informed consent of the study subjects.

When the pill was originally researched, these practices were not followed, leading to much less complete data, fewer safety precautions and fewer hurdles for researchers and pharmaceutical companies to jump before marketing the drug to the public.

The current study on male contraceptive being ended early does not dismiss the side effects women suffer from by taking hormonal birth control, which can include mood changes, decreases in libido, nausea, and the more serious blood clots, higher risks of cancer and infertility.

The stress of being responsible for preventing pregnancy hormonally can be a difficult side effect for women as well.

Carey Kuhfuss, junior health promotion and wellness major, said “It would be beneficial if guys could also have birth control” because it would reduce the stress on women by making it possible for both partners to work together.

Today, both the short and long term effects of hormonal birth control on women are widely available and 10.6 million women in the U.S. take the pill everyday per the National Health Statistics Report.

Kuhfuss said she had not heard of the study on male hormonal birth control but believes the responsibility of preventing pregnancy should be shared between both men and women.

“Most girls are on birth control and we have to deal with the side effects,” she said.

It is difficult to know exactly why RP2 decided the side effects outweighed the benefits. Emails sent to the World Health Organization asking for an explanation of the decision were not returned.

It is also important to point out the difference between men and women in the health effects of pregnancy whether it is planned or not.

One-hundred years ago, more than 600 mothers per 100,000 births were dying from childbirth. As of 2013, that number is down to 15 mothers per 100,000 births.

Pregnancy is a serious health risk to the mother directly so it only makes sense that women would be willing to deal with more risk in order to prevent it.

There is still good reason to be hopeful of a form of male hormonal birth control to hit the market in the future.

Research has not ceased, and the controversial 2016 study has served as “an important reference for future efficacy and safety trials of male contraception” according to the authors, if nothing else.

