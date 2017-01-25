UWSP to Page to Screen: Patrick Rothfuss’ Novel Advancements

“It was night again.”– So begins the prologue of Patrick Rothfuss’ first installment of The Kingkiller Chronicle, The Name of the Wind. Although the first novel has been in print since 2007, it is only recently that the University of Stevens Point alumnus’ fantasy trilogy has recently been set on its way to becoming a television show.

Rothfuss announced his partnership with Lionsgate, an American-Canadian entertainment company, in October of 2015.

“I’ve never been that interested in a straight-up movie deal. Pretty much every fantasy movie created so far has been an action movie, or plot centered, or both. And my books aren’t like that,” Rothfuss said explained on his blog.

Rothfuss continued by saying, “My books are about the characters. They’re about secrets and mysteries and the hidden turnings of the world. And a movie, even a long movie, simply doesn’t have enough time to fit all of that stuff in. That’s why my original option was for a TV show. I wanted space for the story to breathe.”

According to Tor.com, a science fiction and fantasy publisher, Lionsgate plans to adapt The KingKiller Chronicle series into a movie and a video game alongside the television show.

Tor’s article, also published in October of 2015 quoted Erik Feig, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group co-president, on his thoughts of Rothfuss’ series.

“Pat Rothfuss’s imaginative storytelling, the spellbinding character Kvothe and the vivid world of Temerant in The Kingkiller Chronicle series have a passionate and savvy fan base and the potential to reach an even broader audience in adaptation,” Feig said. “It is rare that a property comes along with a world so rich and multilayered that it lends itself to exploration across film, television and video game audiences at the same time.”

Rothfuss, a Wisconsin native, graduated from UWSP in 1999 with a degree in English. During this time, Rothfus began his novel which was to become The Name of the Wind during this time.

The Name of the Wind was published in March 2007 by DAW Books. The novel soon earned the Quill Award and made the New York Times Bestseller list.

The subsequent installments of the KingKiller Chronicle series, The Wise Man’s Fear and The Slow Regard of Silent Things, were published in 2011 and 2014, respectively. The series follows the life of Kvothe, a wizard, and other characters in his fantasy world.

A fourth novel, The Doors of Stone, was in the works, but Rothfuss tweeted in 2014 that the book would not be published the following year. It has yet to be released.

The hype for the proposed television series of The Kingkiller Chronicle died down until this past November when Lionsgate asked Lin-Manuel Miranda, known for his creation of the Broadway musical Hamilton, to join the KingKiller Chronicle team as a creative producer.

As a UWSP graduate and former instructor, Patrick Rothfuss continues to bring pride to the campus for his work in literature and, hopefully soon, on screen.

“But hear me when I say this: You cannot love these books more than I do,” Rothfuss said in conclusion to his 2015 blog announcement of his partnership with Lionsgate. “You can’t care about them more than I do. I’ve put twenty years of my life into them. They ride next to my heart. They are my tangible soul… If I cut a deal like this, it’s only because I really think there’s a chance for us to make something beautiful.”

Find Rothfuss online on his website, www.patrickrothfuss.com, on Twitter @PatrickRothfuss or on Facebook @Patrick.Rothfuss.

Kathryn Wisniewski

Reporter

kathryn.e.wisniewski@uwsp.edu