City Council Resolves to Oppose Dakota Access Pipeline

On Dec. 19, the Stevens Point City Council passed a resolution to actively oppose the Dakota Access Pipeline, also known as the DAPL.

This resolution was written and proposed to the city by University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point student, Brewster Johnson, senior natural resources planning major.

The DAPL is a 1,172-mile long crude oil pipeline. It was supposed to go either near or through Standing Rocks Sioux Nation’s drinking water source, as well as sacred burial grounds.

The potential to build the pipeline has brought about months-long protests, which have yet to end. Whether or not the DAPL will be built is not yet decided.

Prior to writing the resolution, Johnson says he was inspired to visit Standing Rocks himself.

Johnson said, “It started with my roommate talking about going out there, and I had been actively reading up on what was happening out there. I was very… passionate about getting the truth on the matter.”

Upon his return, Johnson says he wanted to support the DAPL resistance efforts from home. Knowing that other cities such as Portland, Minneapolis, as well as smaller cities like Athens, Ohio and Davis, California had passed resolutions opposing the DAPL, Johnson felt it would be appropriate to do the same in Stevens Point.

Johnson approached Mayor Mike Wiza about the idea. Wiza agreed to help put the resolution on the City Council agenda. It passed by a vote of seven to four.

The resolution describes some of the facts involved in the DAPL including information about the environmental dangers associated with pipelines, as well as general effects of oil use on climate change. It also mentions the social consequences for the Standing Rocks Sioux Nation.

While this resolution is not a legally binding document, it says, “The Stevens Point Common Council will actively oppose the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline through the sacred grounds of the Standing Rock Sioux Nation by directing its citizens to the resources necessary to be an empowered supporter of the indigenous opposition whenever possible.”

There were harsh criticisms about strong language and relevance of the resolution to the city of Stevens Point printed in the Stevens Point City Times. However, Johnson says Stevens Point residents should “be proud of your community members and your youth who are standing up and actively voicing their opinion. That’s important and healthy and sustainable.”

Johnson is in the process of creating a DAPL-related informational web page to present to the City Council. Those who have serious interest in assisting in that effort can contact Johnson by email at BJohn161@uwsp.edu.

Hanna Zakrzweski, junior biology major, agrees with Johnson.

“I think it’s great that a city so far away from the location of the events is supporting it. It shows a lot about the students here on campus and how they are aware of it and support it,” Zakrzweski said. “I think more cities need to band together to oppose it and to tell our government what we really care about and that we support the opposition of the DAPL,”

Connor Schoelzel

Reporter

Cscho802@uwsp.edu