Goodbye Free-Parking, Hello Kiosks

The City of Stevens Point has decided to install parking kiosks near the university and downtown. These kiosks will eliminate most of the convenient free-parking in those areas.

After a parking study done by a third-party research team, the city voted to fund the installation of fourteen kiosks all servicing twenty-five parking spots each.

The kiosks will be positioned within a one or two block radius of the parking spaces. Drivers will have the option to pay the kiosks with cash or through an application on their smart phones.

In comparison to traditional parking meters, kiosks will cost far less in upkeep because quarters do not have to be collected from individual meters.

The kiosks are expected to be installed over the summer of 2017. The profit generated from these kiosks will be primarily used to help repair roads.

While most of the feedback surrounding the kiosks has been positive, students at UWSP have raised concerns.

Junior psychology major, Mary Runnoe, is worried that professional staff of the University who do not receive parking passes will be forced to pay a considerable amount for parking every day out of their own salary.

Other students expressed their concerns about the preexisting difficulties of parking on campus.

“Finding convenient parking is obnoxious” said Steven Koss, senior English major. Koss acknowledged however, that the cost of metered parking is relatively cheap when compared to the fees residents of larger cities pay.

Garrett Ryan, City Alderperson, explained that parking has never been free. The estimated cost of upkeep for a parking space in Stevens Point is about 250 dollars – which includes painting lines, clearing snow, and maintaining and repairing roads.

The kiosks will divert the cost of this upkeep from tax payers to those using the parking spaces.

In a transcript of the University’s General Senate Assembly on Dec. 8, 2016, Mayor Mike Wiza explained to the Student Government Association that paid parking will encourage people to look for other – more environmentally friendly – forms of transportation, making parking spaces more available for those who need them.

“It’s always the goal of the city and the university to reduce the amount of reliance on cars” Ryan said.

Olivia DeValk

Reporter

odeva199@uwsp.edu