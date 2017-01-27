Men’s Hockey Team Continues Season with Mindful Approach

The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point men’s hockey team is mid-way through their season with a record of 13-4-3.

After taking home the national title last season the team is working hard to receive a bid for what would be the fourth year in a row andcompete for the national title once again.

Lawrence Cornellier, senior forward, cites UW-Eau Claire and UW-River Falls as some of the toughest teams that he and his teammates will be competing against.

According to Cornellier the seniors on the team have done a good of promoting team unity, but he admitted that this season has not been without it’s setbacks.

“I guess injuries are our biggest setback, so far we have had a lot of injuries. We are trying to keep guys healthy,” Cornellier said.

Chris Brooks, head men’s hockey coach, also noted that the team has struggled with injuries this season. Brooks disclosed that the team is down to 13 forwards for the remainder of the season.

Brooks philosophy when it comes to practice and games is to take everything day by day. He believes in the importance of emphasizing staying in the present and encourages players to step out on the ice with a winning mindset.

One of Brooks main goals for the rest of the season is that the team continues to improve their skills.

“I want to make sure that my guys are having the most positive experience possible. There is a lot of stuff that we do within our group that sort of help nurtures our team environment,” Brooks said.

Kyle Sharkey, senior forward, feels that the team’s expectation is to compete for the national title again this season.

Sharkey said that they will not know whether they have received the bid until the middle or end of February.

“It could ultimately end our chance of getting into the national tournament if we lose one game,” Sharkey said.

Sharkey admitted that the team will not receive an automatic bid if they win the conference championship, but winning will give them a very good chance of getting a bid.

He feels that taking home the title this season would mean a lot as it is his final year playing for UWSP.

Sharkey and his teammates will be competing against UW-Stout on Feb. 3.

