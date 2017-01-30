Congressional Democrats Allowed Fifty Trump Electoral Votes Despite Illegitimacy

On Dec 19, 538 presidential electors convened and officially elected Donald Trump into office.

The Twelfth Amendment to the Constitution lays out provisions about the eligibility to being an elector and, like several other government processes, there is a tight set of rules on who is eligible to be an elector for a state.

This year several of the nominated electors are breaking at least one of the rules.

“Among the at least 50 Republican electors that we identified, at least 16 electors lived outside the congressional districts they represented, in violation of state statutory resident requirements,” according to the electoral vote objection packet. “And at least 34 electors held dual offices, in direct violation of statutes prohibiting dual-office holding.”

Because there are so many congressional districts that vary in qualitative political desire, it was seen as crucial to writers of the Twelfth Amendment for the elected officials to reside in their respective district.

The clause regarding holding dual-office, on the other hand, means that people who are already public officials on a state level are ineligible to also be elected to represent a district in the Electoral College.

The intention behind this part of the amendment was that it would give more power to the people as opposed to politicians.

Occasionally, some ineligible electors are nominated and vote in the Electoral College for president but it has never made a significant difference in the outcome of the election.

This past year all 50 of the illegal electors had cast their ballot for Donald Trump.

Donald Trump won the election with 306 electoral electoral votes.

On Jan. 6, Congress met to certify the Electoral College results. If Congress had chosen to approve a quarter of the illegitimate ballots then Donald Trump would not have been over 270 electoral votes: the number needed to be president.

Steny Hoyer, House Minority Whip, had mentioned that he would support an effort in Congress to elect someone besides Donald Trump but he feels that it is unlikely.

“I don’t frankly think he’s going to get a Senator to join in with him, which the process requires,” said Hoyer. But, “if he has the Senator, I will support him.”

His effort to stop Donald Trump, along with that of other democrats, has fallen flat.

The Electoral College’s results have only been challenged twice since 1877, most recently in 2005.

Unconventional protocol is not not new to this election cycle.

Hillary Clinton became the democratic nominee despite being under an FBI investigation. In a typical year, this would have sunk her campaign from the beginning.

Likewise, Donald Trump has not released his tax returns, a decision that would be considered absurd in previous election years.

Many are angry because of President Trump’s constant chastising of illegal voting despite him only being elected because of illegal Electoral College votes.

On Jan. 25, Donald Trump in two tweets said, “I will be asking for a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD, including those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and even, those registered to vote who are dead. Depending on results, we will strengthen up voting procedures!”

Others are angry because of the lack of fight given from the Senate and the House to push back against Trump.

Not only have they let the rule breaking electors slide, they have also been passing all of his Cabinet nominees thus far in spite of their strong rhetoric in hearings.

This year, has shown a contrast of the Americans’ tendency to care about standards in american politics.

People have begun reassessing rules made hundreds of years ago and approaching former traditions with a lackadaisical attitude.

Wesley Hortenbach

Reporter

Wesley.S.Hortenbach@uwsp.edu