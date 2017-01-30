Duck Stamp Art Competition Brings Attention to UWSP While Supporting Conservation

The federal duck stamp art competition will be held in Wisconsin for the first time at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. The event will occur on Sept. 15 and 16 of 2017.

The purpose of the competition is to select the artwork which will appear on the 2018-2019 duck stamp. During the selection process, submissions will be available for free public viewing.

Christine Thomas, dean of the College of Natural Resources, is excited about what hosting the event could mean for the Stevens Point Campus.

At past venues, the competition has drawn several hundred spectators, and Dean Thomas is optimistic that turnout will be high this year because of the strong wildlife and art programs at the university along with the popularity of duck hunting in Wisconsin.

The event will be broadcasted in real time on the web, which Dean Thomas says could bring national attention to the University.

Planning will be a collaborative effort between the College of Natural Resources and The College of Fine Arts and Communication, both of which are partnering with the community, student organizations and the regional branch of the Fish and Wildlife Service to organize events surrounding the competition. There will also be volunteer opportunities for interested students.

Apart from being a piece of art and collector’s item, the stamp is an important conservation tool. The funds generated from its sale go to conserving vital habitat through National Wildlife Refuges.

Since Teddy Roosevelt signed the stamps into existence in 1934, over 5.7 million acres have been preserved through their sales. In Wisconsin, the funds have been used to conserve habitat in the Horicon, Necedah and Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuges.

The sale of duck stamps does not benefit ducks alone. The nearby Horicon National Wildlife Refuge, created largely by duck stamp funds, is home not only to ducks but frogs, turtles, a variety of small animals and over 300 species of birds.

Therefore, even nature enthusiasts who do not hunt may consider buying duck stamps as a means of protecting a range of wildlife.

Whether for a wildlife lover, an art fanatic or are just someone looking for an interesting weekend activity, the competition is an exciting prospect. Given the significance of the stamp, it is an amazing opportunity for a sustainably minded university like our own to host an event which will benefit wildlife in Wisconsin and across the country.

Naomi Albert

Reporter

Naomi.R.Albert@uwsp.edu