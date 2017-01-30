Kent Dernbach: Pointer Basketball’s Next Man Up

As many Pointers begin the process of getting acclimated with their classes, 6th year University of Wisconsin- Stevens Point men’s assistant basketball coach Kent Dernbach has gotten a jump on getting acclimated in a new role of his own: UWSP men’s basketball interim head coach.

The Pointers have welcomed 5th ranked UW-River Falls to the Quandt Gym, in what would be UWSP’s biggest home game to date this season.

Most head coaches– interim or not– would feel a bit of pressure leading up to such a pivotal showdown. However, Coach Dern, as his players call him, is as calm and poised as anyone preparing to coach their seventh career game could ever be.

“My experience here as being the assistant coach with coach Semling for six years gave me the best preparation to step in and lead this program temporarily until our staff is back intact,”Dernbach said. “My best preparation for this job was the opportunity that I’ve had for the previous five-plus seasons prior to this year.”

Since filling in for suspended men’s basketball head coach Bob Semling, Dernbach has led the Pointers to a 3-3 record ahead of the meeting with River Falls.

Victories include an 18 point win over then 12th ranked UW-Eau Claire, and three losses– including a one-point defeat at River Falls on a last-second shot– were by a combined twelve points.

The experience of the team has certainly helped make the transition to Dernbach in the wake of the suspension of UWSP’s all-time winning basketball coach a more seamless one.

“We’re fortunate to have four seniors that have been with us now for four years, and an addition of another senior that comes with experience. And they understand what our culture and our program is all about,” Dernbach said. “So what we’re trying to do, each and every day, is become a good practice team and try to be a team that overachieves.”

Dernbach brings experience in a multitude of aspects, including on the court.

During his playing career at Carthage College, Dernbach helped contribute to two CCIW titles and a 2002 Final Four berth en route to a 46-8 record between 2001-03.

From a mentoring aspect, Dernbach also shined during his time as an assistant coach at Marymount University, particularly with taking two eventual all-conference players under his wing.

Accolades such as these serve as building blocks in the development of younger players, such as leading scorer Ethan Bublitz and fellow sophomore Drew Frederickson, as well as transfers like Bryce Williams and MJ Delmore, who has averaged nearly 17 points per game on 54 percent shooting since Dernbach’s insertion as interim head coach, ahead of the Jan. 28 game against UW-River Falls.

“We talk heavily of what the tradition and expectation of Pointer basketball is, and there’s a standard of play that we need to be at,” Dernbach stated.

“Fortunately for us, that’s been able to be passed down from our upperclassmen to underclassmen each year. Drew Frederickson’s a sophomore, but Ethan Bublitz is a sophomore; those guys learned from a Sean McGann, a Stephen Pelkofer, and how they went about their business last year. Even though it was a sub-par year by our standards, they learned so much from those guys, and they’re going to develop into better leaders and guys that are going to strive to reach that bar of what it takes to be a championship-level team.”

Unfortunately, a national title is not in the cards for the Pointers this season however, the remaining games will undoubtedly pay dividends in future seasons.

UWSP can still win the regular season WIAC title in a year that has a logjam at second and third place in the conference.

Dernbach praised the team for how they have been able to handle the rigors of a season that has provided circumstances unique to any other season in UWSP basketball history. Still, there is an emphasis on closing out this season strong, as Dernbach indicated.

“If it’s this year, or if it’s building on our foundation and helping set the table for success in future years of what the level and expectation of Pointer basketball is,”Dernbach added. “We believe, they believe, I believe – collectively, we’re a team that can certainly compete. We’ve competed with everybody, but we’re determined to get the results, and that would be a team that is finishing at the top or towards the top of this league. Those goals have not changed.”

As Pointer men’s basketball team remains ever focused in the midst of overachieving, the program that has had a knack for grooming and elevating incoming freshmen to eventual champions throughout their careers regularly is now required to do so, for the rest of this season, on the coaching level.

Kent Dernbach is proving that he can, and will continue to strive to, achieve and then some as the “next man up.”

Chris Watkins

Sports Editor

Christopher D.Watkins@uwsp.edu