Welcome to the Salty-Splatoon! How Nerd are You?

Catering to the hub of knowledge on campus, Centertainment presents “Nerdology”.

Self proclaimed “full-time nerds”, Mike and Sherman, are two professional comedians hosting a friendly competition.

Mary Knight, communication and arts management major, organized this event for University of Wisconsin Stevens Point students.

“We have not done a lot of trivia through Centertainment,” said Knight. “We have a large amount of people who like trivia.”

Answering that call was Nerdology.

The Nerdology set was an array of colorful lights, neon signs and readily-available beer: the ambiance can be described only as a lively Saturday night.

“I love trivia, it’s fun,” said Jenny Oldenburg,senior web and digital media development major. “I am also a little nerdy.”

Nerdology truly lives up to the name. Trivia rounds comprised of ten questions each range from “general knowledge” to an interactive “gone in 20 seconds” movie segment where players must name the movie shown in a quick blimp.

Participants are subjected to physical on-stage challenges where, in one case, Yoda hats were placed on three heads and then asked to reply to audience questions in the best Yoda impression possible.

“Welcome to the ‘Salty-Splatoon,’ how tough are you?” asked one player: the answers followed with roaring applause.

Players are able to create teams of no more than ten participants and must follow a set of rules: “no cell phones” and of course, “don’t talk about fight club.”

This event is created to get students out and meet other students and community members.

“We think these events are important because they get kids out of the dorm,” commented Knight.

Although, participants came from all age groups they all came to test their brain.

Mark Newby, senior computer information and web and digital media and development major, does not live on campus but still came to enjoy the event.

Nerdology created an upbeat environment for the entire community to bond with friends and challenge the brightest minds.

Sydney DenHartigh

Reporter

sdenh702@uwsp.edu