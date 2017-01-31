Dr. Sepsenwol to Retire After Teaching 39 Years

At the end of this semester, Dr. Sol Sepsenwol will retire from the biology department.

Sepsenwol began teaching in 1970, and has spent the last 39 years working at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. In addition to teaching, he has spent much of his career doing biological research.

Sepsenwol began his career when he received both his bachelor’s degree and Ph.D in physiology at the University of Chicago. He would later be hired at North Western Medical School to do electron microscopy research, eventually joining the faculty to teach physiology.

Upon leaving North Western Medical School, Sepsenwol said, “It just so happened that a job in Stevens Point opened up for somebody to teach physiology and to do electron microscopy.”

Since this was where his experience and interests were, he said, “the opportunity was perfect.”

Since joining the UWSP faculty, Sepsenwol has improved the quality of education for students enormously. Not only did he bring a passionate self-interest to his subject matter, he has developed and brought unique opportunities to UWSP students.

One such opportunity that Sepsenwol coordinated is the Winter Premedical Preceptorship, now in its 26th year of operation. This preceptorship was unique to UWSP and allowed for students pursuing medical careers to have abundant first-hand experience.

In addition to the preceptorship, Sepsenwol sought out and received many grants which benefited the University. Some of these were grants from esteemed federal programs like the National Science Foundation and the National Institutes of Health.

The money from these grants allowed for paid student research positions and updated research equipment, including multiple electron microscopes.

After all his hard work, it is not surprising that his students thought highly of him.

Calvin Berndt, senior biology student, said “Dr. Sepsenwol is a cornerstone of the Biology Department. His voice is weighed heavily by both faculty and students alike, due to his scientific acumen. With Dr. Sepsenwol’s retirement, UWSP is going to be losing a unique professor; known for his humor and uncanny ability for being able to do more pull-ups than most of his students.”

Dr. Jennifer Bray is an associate biology professor at UWSP. Bray is both a former student and current colleague of Dr. Sepsenwol.

“His human physiology lectures fascinated and inspired me in a way that nothing in college had before,” Bray said. “He is absolutely tireless in working for the department, the students, and the university as a whole. He has provided constant leadership and knowledge that is irreplaceable.“

After retirement, Sepsenwol hopes to revisit old hobbies like throwing pots, as well as to maintain current ones like rock climbing. And of course, he will continue his lifelong research.

Connor Schoelzel

Reporter

CScho802@uwsp.edu