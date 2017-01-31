Humans Of Point

Mackenzie Neuner is a sophomore fine arts major.

How are you feeling about second semester starting up?

Oh wow! Pretty optimistic. I have a pretty heavy course load and a lot of credits this semester, so it’s going to be a lot of work. But, I really like my classes so far. I think it’s going to be kind of fun and I’m just going to roll with it.

Is there anything you are excited and not excited about getting to do this semester?

I’m not too excited about homework or getting up for 8a.m. classes. That’s never fun! But I am excited to kind of continue my art classes. I have a lot of art classes that are really fun.

What is an academic goal you have for this semester?

Just basically do the absolute best I can for every class and put as much effort as I possibly can into each one. Basically just trying not to slack off as much.

Brooke Berryman is a sophomore soil and land management major

How are you feeling about second semester starting up?

I’m excited. I got a lot of classes that I like. I think it’s going to be a good semester.

Is there anything you are excited and not excited about getting to do this semester?

I’m really excited for my soils class because we get to design an urban soil and then the whole semester we are going to be doing tests on it to see how good our urban soil is. I’m really excited for that. And then, I’m not looking forward to my English course. I don’t like English!

What is an academic goal you have for this semester?

I guess my goal would be to get above Bs in all my courses.