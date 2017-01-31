Proposal to Split Up the DNR Sparks Controversy

Once again, Wisconsin republicans are moving to disband the state Department of Natural Resources. The proposal aims to break the DNR into sections and file them into three existing departments and two new ones.

Those in favor of the bill hope that splitting up the DNR will protect departments from further budget cuts, while also claiming that the department is not working as it exists now.

“Once split, the agencies can focus on their mission– one on growing and promoting our sporting heritage and one on effectively and efficiently protecting the environment, ” State Representative Adam Jarchow said in an email to reporters.

Those in opposition of the bill are concerned that breaking up the DNR will hinder outdoor recreation while increasing the cost to taxpayers and damaging efforts to protect the quality of the state’s air and water.

Students who had been hoping to pursue careers in the DNR upon graduation may have a more difficult time finding the career they’re looking for.

Andrew Szymanski, junior resource management law enforcement major, expressed concern that splitting up the DNR will decrease the number of park ranger jobs available.

Other students are questioning the impact this plan will have on the environment.

Todd Bauer, junior wildlife ecology and biology major, believes splitting up the DNR would be a major mistake for the environmental health of Wisconsin’s ecosystems.

“These things work as a whole. Fish rely on the water, wildlife rely on the fish, forests rely on wildlife, you cannot dissect these things into individual entities” Bauer said.

Bauer added that because of this interdependence, any attempt to split the DNR into different factions could only lead to more time and money spent because any interdepartmental question would have to be directed at a separate department run by different people, potentially in a different part of the state.

“If your goal is to protect and enhance the environment, wildlife, fish and forests, you have to understand that one relies on the other for its survival” Bauer said.

As of yet, it is unclear if the plan will find support in the State Legislative Session.

Olivia DeValk

Reporter

odeva199@uwsp.edu