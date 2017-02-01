Go Green or Go Home

The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point has been ranked within the top 30 universities in the country for their expansive use of renewable energy.

The Green Power Partnership was awarded to UWSP through the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for representing one of the largest green power universities in the country.

Campus Sustainability Coordinator, Dave Barbier, explained how UWSP reached this achievement.

“We report our energy usage and the EPA creates a list of the top 30 universities,” said Barbier, “UWSP is ranked, currently, at 26.”

The Green Power Partnership recognizes these green users as leaders in renewable energy, which is a trophy for the university.

UWSP uses certain green power resources to reach the EPA national benchmark. Currently, the university utilizes biogas, solar and wind to power the buildings across campus.

“An overwhelming majority of our electricity comes from wind farms in Texas, which were purchased through energy credits,” said senior Justin Siese, member of the sustainability department.

Energy credits are purchased through the university which allows the sustainability department to purchase other reusable and renewed energy credits.

Through the state, the university was previously paying $20 for a renewable energy credit contract, but through the private market the university can now purchase the same amount of energy credits for around 19 cents, mentioned Siese.

In 2014 UWSP started to use the private market, which propelled the university from 24 percent renewable energy to the current standing of 90 percent renewable energy.

“Because of this high percentage of renewable energy we are ahead of schedule for the 2020 carbon neutrality benchmark,” said Barbier.

Sustainability through UWSP is growing and allowing students to reduce their carbon footprint.

“I think this is a really great accomplishment for our small school. Even though we are small it is making a large impact,” said Leah Smith, business major.

Students are able to get involved with sustainability through telling friends and joining a sustainable club on campus.

