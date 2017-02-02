Bad River Band Denies Pipeline Renewal

The Bad River Band of the Lake Superior Tribe of Chippewa Native Americans voted against allowing an existing pipeline owned by Enbridge Inc. from passing through their reservation.

The existing Line 5 pipeline, is currently 64 years old. According to an article by the Wisconsin Citizens Media Cooperative, after the Band voted against the renewal of the pipeline’s easement they directed tribal staff to start planning the removal of Line 5.

The pipeline is owned by Enbridge Inc., Canada’s largest natural gas distribution company. Enbridge has more than 37,000 kilometers of pipelines throughout Ontario alone.

Enbridge’s long history of bringing natural gas directly to the consumer is not without stain.

According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, in July 2010 a pipeline owned by Enbridge leaked more than 1 million gallons of oil sands crude oil. This oil wound up in the Kalamazoo River in southwest Michigan. The cost of cleanup was reported to be a near $37 million.

The Band’s decision comes from a desire to protect their quality of life. In an interview with Wisconsin Citizens Media Cooperative, Bad River Tribal Chairman Robert Blanchard said, “Even a minor spill could prove to be disastrous for our people.”

The article added that the tribe plans to continue working to ensure that Line 5 never threatens the rights of the people living in the region by remaining in contact with state and local officials to ensure the safe removal of Line 5.

While there is risk with all methods of transportation for natural gas, pipelines pose a unique threat to the environment– just to install a pipeline involves altering the landscape.

“Everything’s a risk assessment,” Chris Yahnke, professor of biology, said “but to the people that live there those risks are real.”

Yahnke added that when problems with pipelines arise, the communities closest to the pipelines always are affected the most.

Peter Schumann, senior biochemistry major, agrees that the risks associated with pipelines need to be weighed before their installation.

“I have mixed feelings about pipelines, I think that they have some good practical utility but the potential environmental impacts they might have is not very great and too oftentimes overlooked” Schumann said.

The Band is looking forward to a future without the existence of the Line 5 pipeline, “We will work with the same communities to continue developing a sustainable economy that doesn’t marginalize indigenous people” Blanchard said.

Olivia De Valk

Reporter

odeva199@uwsp.edu