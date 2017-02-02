Lady Pointers Looking to Hit Stride as Tournaments Loom

University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point women’s basketball head coach Shirley Egner isn’t one to compare her current team to any past iteration of lady Pointers.

“As far as where this team stacks up against other teams, I’m not one to compare team to team, year to year. It’s always a different season, with different things that happen on and off the court,” the UWSP coach of 29 years said.

Such an outlook is understandable, especially in the case of this year’s lady Pointers.

Last year at this time, they were adjusting to life without senior Autumn Hennes, who leads the team this season with averages of nearly 15 points and 6 rebounds per game. Hennes, who tore her anterior cruciate ligament in January 2016, gives this year’s squad an additional, if not primary, threat who can impact the outcome of games against stronger competition in the weeks to come.

“Autumn’s having a great year, especially after the wrist injury and the ACL,” Egner said. “She’s really worked hard at changing her game, wanting to have a little more contact instead of being out on the perimeter. She does a fantastic job for us rebounding … really, really happy for her and how her senior year is going with all the adversity she’s had to fight through these past two years” Egner said.

Hennes, who was unable to play in the previous two NCAA tournaments because of the aforementioned injuries, is the main catalyst on a Pointer team equipped with a number of them.

Senior Lauren Anklam averages 11 points and over two steals per game. The Taylor Tandem– Barrett and Douglas, respectively — provide UWSP with additional weaponry on the interior and perimeter.

Additionally, juniors Mickey and Lexi Roland, as well as senior guard Sarah Gamillo, who is playing in her senior season despite tearing her ACL in August, provide more experience for a team that, perhaps, was a bit overlooked in the preseason.

“I don’t think many people gave us a chance this year,” Egner said.

Despite the relative lack of preseason expectations from pundits, the Pointers have put themselves in position for another NCAA Tournament berth. A conference title is also a possibility, as UWSP sits just two games behind WIAC-leading UW-Oshkosh and UW-Whitewater, who both sit at 7-1 in WIAC play.

UWSP defeated Whitewater, 70-57, in the teams’ first meeting on Jan. 25.

“When you play 14 games in the WIAC, you’re ready for anything when it’s time for the NCAA tournament. We have to credit our opponents and our league for getting our league schools ready for the tournament,” Egner said.

With the regular season winding down, building on the momentum of winning five out of the previous seven games is paramount for UWSP to enter the WIAC tournament playing at a high level.

“We’re looking to position ourselves as best we can for the WIAC tournament with only six games left in league play,” Egner said. “We really want to make sure we’re hosting a first-round game if we end up the three or four seed, and depending on how things shake out, possibly getting a bye as the second seed and hosting in the second-round.”

Chris Watkins

Sports Editor

cwatk917@uwsp.edu