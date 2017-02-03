Bullet Train Proposal Races for Voter Attention

Bob Harlow, a Democrat in the running for Governor in 2018, is causing quite a stir with plans to install a high-speed bullet train for public transport.

After its initial proposal in 2010, the bullet train was denied by Scott Walker and plans fell to the wayside.

On Nov. 25, Harlow brought the bullet train back into the spotlight by tweeting, “I will partner with MN, IL & the federal government to build our nation’s first 200 mph high speed rail network.”

Harlow estimates that the construction cost of the bullet train will cost Wisconsin tax payers four dollars and thirty-one centers per year over a period of forty years after factoring in contributions from Minnesota, Illinois, and the Federal Government.

The train will connect Wisconsin’s major cities such as Milwaukee, La Crosse, Sheboygan and even Stevens Point to each other and cities outside of the state like Minneapolis and Chicago, to improve the speed and convenience of public transport.

The plan comes as part of Harlow’s larger goals to create 35,000 jobs through investment in Wisconsin’s infrastructure.

Harlow’s website states that these jobs will be created by “bringing 1 Gb internet to every home, building 200 mph high speed rail that connects our region, modernizing our highways to be safer and more efficient, and by making Wisconsin 30 percent renewable by 2030.”

Students are particularly excited about the train, especially those without cars because it opens another form of transportation, making affordable and fast transportation available for everyone.

“That sounds incredible,” said Corrine Schultz, senior psychology major, “and it would be really nice to be able to take a train to go to Chicago or Minneapolis.”

Apoorva Sarmal, senior French and business major and environmental rights activist, said anytime public transportation is used in place of individual transportation, it makes a difference for the environment.

“Public transport of any kind is the best.” Sarmal said.

Olivia De Valk

Reporter

odeva199@uwsp.edu