New Cultural Commons to be Built in Pfiffner Park

The Stevens Point City Council has voted unanimously to add a Cultural Commons to Pfiffner Pioneer Park.

The city plans to build the Commons at the southern end of the park, just north of the Riverfront Arts Center and Chase Bank. A ground breaking ceremony will take place on May 1.

The park is anticipated to be finished this fall, but will be completed in three phases as funds become available.

Stevens Point has two sister cities, Glucz, Poland and Rostov Veliky, Russia, and one partner city, Esteli, Nicaragua. The hope is that the Cultural Commons will act as an educational “entry” to our sister/partner cities and to the park itself.

The Cultural Commons will contain a variety of architecture such as archways, shade structures and plant-life which is native to the regions of Stevens Point’s sister cities.

The Commons will also include a labyrinth, an outdoor amphitheater classroom, and a bell tower. The hope is that these additions will drive more traffic to the southern end of the park.

Pfiffner Park was chosen as the site for the Cultural Commons because the park is generally less utilized than the other public parks in Stevens Point. This portion of Pfiffner Park has also been noticeably empty during public events and by adding new infrastructure to the park, the city hopes to attract more people to the area.

The addition to the park is intended to commemorate the 100 year anniversary of the Rotary Club of Stevens Point.

Sara Brish, Executive Director of Stevens Point Area Convention & Visitors Bureau and member of the Rotary Club said she hopes the Commons “will be a great place to reflect.”

Those looking to contribute can get involved by contributing financially to the project via the Community Foundation of Central Wisconsin.

An updated plan for the Cultural Commons can soon be found at www.spculturalcommons.com.

Connor Schoelzel

Reporter

Cscho802@uwsp.edu