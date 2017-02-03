Students Overcome Duck Syndrome

As the first weeks of the semester get underway, students may start feeling overwhelmed by their full plate of classes, jobs, social lives and family obligations.Stanford University coined the term “duck syndrome” to describe how many students try to tackle their mountain of duties by appearing calm on the outside and paddling furiously under the water.

While the campus environment can become stifling week after week, there are a myriad of opportunities around Stevens Point to relieve stress and stretch weary duck legs.

Rogers Cinema

Put away your homework, turn off your phone and enjoy a two-hour break from hectic collegiate life.

Rogers Cinema movie theaters have two locations near UWSP, one just off campus at 1601 Sixth Ave. and one downtown at 2725 Church Street.

Tuesdays are $5 movie days.

The Yoga Space

Spend some time taking care of your mind and body at The Yoga Space.

“We provide a comfortable space for people to connect with themselves and their community through breath and movement,” The Yoga Space website says. “We believe yoga is for everyone.”

The studio offers first classes free and drop-in classes at a price of $8 each. They also offer packages to save money by attending regularly.

Bowling

Had too much quiet time? Stevens Point has two bowling alleys near campus.

Point Bowl Bar & Grill at 2525 Dixon St. is open Thursday through Tuesday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Wednesday 3 to 10 p.m. Check out their College Rock ‘N Bowl Thursday nights at a rate of $6 to $12 per person.

Skipp’s Bowling Center is located at 2300 Strongs Ave., open Monday through Thursday from 2p.m. to midnight and Friday through Sunday noon to midnight.

The Wellness Spa

The Wellness Spa website describes their facilities as “a place to escape everyday life and retreat into a sanctuary filled with soothing sounds and caressing aromas.”

The spa offers a wide variety of services, including massage, facial and nail therapy. Simply reading the names of the treatments portends the spa’s atmosphere.

Read about the Buddha Body Ritual, the Nirvana Experience and their Ancient Thai Foot Treatment at www.wellnesssparesort.com.

Portage County Public Library

Let your mind wander.

The Portage County Public Library offers a range of programs in addition to their diversified material collection.

The library hosts a number of book clubs for adults, including the Library Book Discussion Group which meets the second Wednesday of each month to discuss club picks. Paging through the Past, which meets the third Tuesday of the month, discusses historical books. The final club, Between Reads, meets the first Tuesday of the month to discuss young adult literature.

Stop by the Circulation Desk on the first floor of the library to find the current book selections for each group.

The library also offers an adult coloring program the second Wednesday of the month at 1 p.m. at the Plover branch.

“Coloring has been shown to reduce anxiety, create focus and bring about a sense of mindfulness,” the event description says. “It’s a great way to become quiet and still for a few moments out of the day.”

Colored pencils, coloring sheets and chocolate are provided.

It is important for students to take time out of their busy schedules to care for themselves. Setting aside a few hours a week to have fun or relax can go a long way. Even the most serene duck needs a break from paddling once in a while.

Kathryn Wisniewski

Reporter

kathryn.e.wisniewski@uwsp.edu