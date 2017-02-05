What the Healthcare Is Going On

The Affordable Care Act, more often referred to as Obamacare, is a federal statute signed into law by Barack Obama in 2010.

Since its implication, the ACA has been the cause for three supreme court cases, a government shutdown and a talking point across party lines during the 2016 election.

One of the most famous aftermaths was in Sept. 2013, when Senator Ted Cruz read Dr. Seuss’s “Green Eggs and Ham” in a filibuster against Obamacare that lasted over 21 hours.

Because of the density of the ACA, politicians on all sides of the issue are able to cherry-pick sections to back up their stance.

Some of the benefits from the legislation include having more people insured, not allowing pre-existing conditions to disqualify people from being insured, and allowing adults under 26-years-old to remain on their parents’ plans.

Recently, premium rates in several states have increased so much that not only President Trump but also Minnesota’s democratic Governor, Mark Dayton, have called the Affordable Care Act “no longer affordable.”

One of the major problems is that it is a market that it does not respond to normal market forces.

With Obama’s health system, people don’t usually shop around for price because prices are not transparent and often even the doctor providing the care will not know how much their patient will be billed for their services.

With a single payer system, everyone would automatically have at minimum a public coverage, making the price per person cheaper because there would not be a monopoly between private insurance companies.

Students who work on campus are familiar with the ACA because they are required to work no more than 25 hours a week, 20 if you’re a freshman, in order to qualify.

For some students, there are certain weeks where they might work more than the allotted number of hours. For example, bookstore workers and IT workers on the first week of school or students who work in Jenkins Theatre during the week of a show.

Jake Shearier, University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point payroll and benefits specialist, has seen several regulations from the ACA be inhibiting for students.

“I would like to see the Affordable Care Act changed to acknowledge a 40 hour work week as full time,” Shearier said.

There are significant consequences for students who record working more hours than allowed. If the University does not comply with the ACA they will be fined more than one million dollars.

Jen Sorensen, administrative director of health services, has been working at UWSP since before the health care reform and compared the difference it has made for students.

Sorensen noted that while there are imperfections within the ACA, there have been many positive outcomes as well.

“Before the Affordable Care Act was implemented you could only stay on your parent’s health coverage if you were a full-time student,” said Sorensen. “I saw students who needed cancer treatment but couldn’t drop their classes because they needed to be enrolled in order for insurance.”

Even though Obamacare is not a complete single-payer system, Sorenson hopes our government moving forward does not scrap some of her favorite parts of the legislation.

“The future of our healthcare system is uncertain, but I would like our new administration to keep the three clauses about pre-existing conditions, staying on parents’ plans until 26, and covering contraceptives,” said Sorensen.

Alternatives brought to the table by Republicans include a plan by Senators Bill Cassidy and Susan Collins which allows states to choose to opt in-or-out of the ACA if they choose to.

Senator Rand Paul has introduced a new healthcare plan that repeals several parts of the existing one. It would get rid of the mandate, and the pre-existing conditions clause after two years.

Paul’s plan still allows people to go broke from medical bills.

Others on the left have proposed a plan more like the public option, comparable to the systems used in Canada and some European countries.

Bernie Sanders’ “Medicaid for All” proposal gained favorability during his presidential bid.

Sanders’ plan is still popular in the Senate but with the Republican-controlled Senate, House, and White House, far left democrats are not asking for much at the moment.

Wesley Hortenbach

Reporter

Whort350@uwsp.edu