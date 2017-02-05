Women’s Hockey Team Mid-Season Reflection

The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point women’s hockey team currently stands at 11-7-2.

In early January, the team went on a winning streak, having won three games in a row. Head Coach Ann Ninnemannsaid that a positive aura and chemistry played a role in the team’s success.

“They are excited to be here, which adds a whole other dynamic to coming in and competing. And then also in January coming back when there were not many people taking classes put more of a focus on hockey,” Ninnemann said.

Ninnemann describes team captains Ellie Punnett and Meredith Ingbretson to be instrumental in holding the team together and feels that they have stepped up this season.

However, Ninneman admitted that this season has not been without its struggles. The roster is small and the team is young, with Ingbretson being the only senior.

“The season gets long and especially being around the same people every week, but I think it’s just picking apart the positive pieces and focusing on the development and growth. We are in a good place team chemistry wise and continue to keep it fun, energetic and exciting every day at practice,” Ninneman said.

Ali Biagini, junior forward, disclosed that this season the team’s record is not as good compared to previous seasons and as a result, they have not been as successful as they had hoped.

“We have a lot of hard workers this year. In years past we have done really good, but this year we have potential to grow for years to come,” Biagini said.

Biagini believes winning steak occur, in part, from the mindset that the players have before stepping on the ice.

“It has a lot to do with who we are playing. I feel like when we try to think about who we are playing I feel like that’s when we don’t play good. I think when we just go out there and play we get our winning streaks going and just play as a team at that point,” Biagini said.

Ingbretson, like Biagini, is a forward and described being the only senior on the team as different. Ingbretson said that many of the freshman this season are filling big roles.

Being that it is her last season she hopes to win the conference, but regardless is thankful for the support system that her teammates have provided her with.

“I think some of the biggest takeaways are the friendships and just being part of the team. I will have friends for life from these past four years,” Ingbretson said.

Caroline Chalk

Reporter

cchal845@uwsp.edu