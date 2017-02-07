Humans of Point

Haley Arndt is a sophomore psychology major.

Is there any particular movie you have really wanted to see recently in the theater and why?

Oh boy! I don’t even know what movies have come out recently! Let me think. I think I would say Finding Dory. I really wanted to see it and I haven’t yet. Finding Nemo was an amazing movie that I watched in my childhood, so I really wanted to see Finding Dory in order to bring back all of those memories, but I haven’t gotten to see it yet.

Is there a movie you saw recently that was disappointing?

I saw this older movie that was about this tsunami that hit Japan while a family was there vacationing. It was called The Impossible, and it was just super depressing and super sad. I did not like it because it was too sad and just not good!

In your opinion, what is the best movie you have ever watched?

Oh my gosh! This is rough! I’m going to have to go classic and say the best movie I have ever watched is Aladdin. It’s amazing, just all of the music in it, the people and the characters. Then there is Aladdin and he’s pretty good looking for a cartoon character! It was just my favorite movie as a child, and it always brings back good memories when I watch it now. So I definitely have to say Aladdin for this one!

Natalie Wanasek is a junior English major.

Is there any particular movie you have really wanted to see recently in the theater and why?

Definitely La La Land. It wasn’t playing in my hometown over winter break and I really want to see it because it has Emma Stone in it, and I really like her. I also really love musicals, so it’s just a really great combination!

Is there a movie you saw recently that was disappointing?

I would have to say Secret Life of Pets. It just wasn’t that great, and I’m usually a very big, ‘Yes! Animation Rocks!’ kind of person, but it just kind of showed it wasn’t very good. I was just expecting more and it wasn’t what I had hoped for.

In your opinion, what is the best movie you have ever watched?

I gotta say Beauty and the Beast, the 1991 Disney version. I know I’ve seen better movies out there, like live action movies and stuff, but this one just has a special place in my heart.

Lhea Owens

Arts and Entertainment Editor

Lhea.J.Owens@uwsp.edu