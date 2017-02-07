Music Scene: Some Call It Indie, Some Call It Rock

University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point junior, Zach Miller, opened for singer/songwriter, Brett Newski, on Feb. 4 for a night of live music.

After performing at battle of the bands, Newski knew he was supposed to play music forever.

At age 25, he quit all his part-time jobs to become a nomad, writing his own songs and performing as a one man band throughout the world.

Recorded in Sri Lanka and Wisconsin, Newski’s LP, “Land, Air, Sea, Garage,” is an indie/rock n’ roll record about diving into the world without a safety net and landing on your feet.

Newski prides himself on the fact that he is not mainstream, but prefers living a normal life and touring to places such as Vietnam, South Africa and Germany to share his music.

He captivates his audience by simultaneously holding multiple musical roles on stage, relying on himself for percussion, guitar, vocals and special effects.

“My ‘band’ won’t break up until I’m dead,” says Newski.

While consistent band members grow more sparse, Newski is able to ensure he has every part covered himself.

Opening for Newski was Zach Miller who previously played at open mic nights and battle of the bands. He hopes his music will help him understand himself, become a better person, and connect to the people around him.

Although he is not sure how to label his music, he hopes people will be able to relate to his songs and gain something for themselves.

“My passion comes from my personal experiences with life as I know it and the connection I have with music,” Miller said. “I’ve learned to appreciate it as something that exists inside everyone in many different ways and that the goal is almost to find the ones who share your same melody.”

Miller’s last song of the night, “Do It By Myself,” is about discovering his tendency to go through hard times alone and realizing he does not have to when others are with him.

Both performers had support from friends and family at the performance. Newski’s parents were right there, taking pictures and singing to his lyrics.

Cole Madden, senior broadfield social science secondary education major, attended the performance along with Michelle Schumann, graduate audiology student, to support Miller and hear new songs.

Schumann attended for a fun night out while Madden had seen Newski perform before and personally knows Miller.

“It’s nice to hear somebody play their own music with so many things going on in a place where we are going on,” Madden said.

Natives to Wisconsin, both artists are sure to return again.

