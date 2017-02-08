Champion Pin Oak Removed Over Winterim

On Jan. 9, the university lost a part of living history when they cut down a champion pin oak after the tree was diagnosed with Oak Wilt.

The oldest known photo of the tree was taken in 1905. According to Dr. Richard Hauer, forestry professor, the tree appears to be 15 to 20 years old in the photo making it at least as old as the university, which was founded in 1894.

Oak Wilt is a fungus that is lethal to infected trees.

Hauer said, “you can think of it like rabies in humans.”

Hauer described how to detect Oak Wilt, such as examining the leaves of a tree, which begin to brown around the edges when first affected or by noticing protrusions in the tree’s bark.

Oak Wilt can be introduced to a tree in two different ways. A tree can either have roots which are grafted to an infected tree, or a tree can be wounded and then infected by sap feeding beetles which carry the disease.

The tree was presumed to have been affected by the disease around Jun. 1 last year, when a storm took out a major limb of the tree, exposing the tree for sap feeding beetles.

A tree can seal itself off in about three days, but can be infected by insects in as short as fifteen minutes, according to Hauer.

The city requires that a tree infected with oak wilt is cut down by a given deadline, usually a few weeks after diagnosis.

However, since Oak Wilt is only spread in spring, the university received permission to delay removing the tree until winterim, when fewer students are present on campus.

Hauer explained that Oak Wilt can be a concern for people who have plans for the trees on their property, but can be treated for large groups of trees.

“It’s highly treatable in a stand of oak trees- to the point of being 90 percent effective, if you’ve got properly trained people that are doing properly prescribed work” Hauer said.

Caelyn Dallman, sophomore wildlife education major, said, “I’m sad because it was as old as campus- that’s a historic thing and it’s really cool to think about” She added, “if it had a disease, I suppose it was the best thing to do.”

Samantha Meszaros, sophomore biology major, said “I wish I would have known more about it and had gone to check it out before I found out about this disease. I kind of hope that they can maybe plant a new tree in place of it and carry on the tradition.”

Connor Schoelzel

Reporter

Connor.L.Schoelzel@uwsp.edu