Men’s Basketball Playing at Peak Performance

Men’s Hoops Triumphs over Oshkosh, Eau Claire

The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point men’s basketball team won a pair of road games this past week, defeating UW-Oshkosh and UW-Eau Claire.

Wednesday’s 69-68 win against the Titans saw the Pointers get off to a slow start, as the team fell behind early, 14-4. However, UWSP, led by Zach Goedeke with 19 points, ended the half on a 32-17 run to take a 36-31 lead into the intermission.

UWSP fought off multiple attempts by the Titans to retake the lead late, cutting the deficit to one point on multiple occasions. A late turnover and free throw miss by sophomore Ethan Bublitz gave the Titans a couple chances to win, but the Pointer defense held up to preserve the one-point win.

Saturday, the Pointers’ winning ways continued as UWSP completed a season sweep of UW-Eau Claire with a 61-54 win.

The Pointers’ defense was on full display against the Blugolds.

Despite shooting just 41 percent on the evening, UWSP held Eau Claire to a woeful 6-25 from the field in the first half.

Senior guard Bryce Williams hit a three with 8:57 left in the opening half, giving the Pointers a one-point lead they would not relinquish. UWSP led 26-18 at halftime.

The lead ballooned to as many as 10, thanks to an Aaron Retzlaff bucket to open the second half.

While the Blugolds were resilient in cutting the Pointer lead to as little as two points, timely responses by Zach Goedeke and Bublitz ended any chance of an Eau Claire comeback.

The Pointers’ record stands at 11-9, with a 4-5 record in conference play. UWSP returns to action Feb. 8 with a 7 p.m. home game versus UW-Whitewater.

Women’s Basketball Splits Two-Game Home Stand

The UWSP women’s basketball team had mixed results last week in a mini-home stand.

The Pointers fell to conference-leading UW-Oshkosh, 60-55, on Wednesday.

Senior Taylor Douglas got off to a hot start as she hit four of her first five shots. The Pointers led by two after the first quarter, 11-9.

Both teams struggled on the offensive end of the floor, as the Blugolds and Pointers shot 30 and 34 percent, respectively, in the first half.

However, the Pointers fell victim to a 27-point third quarter by the Titans, as they fell behind with just over a minute to play in the third.

UWO shot 52 percent in the second half, including a sizzling 5-8 from beyond the arc. UWSP was 0-5 from three over the course of the final two-quarters.

A pair of Carly Cerrato free throws cut the UWO lead to one with 4:25 left in regulation, but the Blugolds fought the Pointers off for the road win.

UWSP rebounded Saturday with a 63-60 outlasting of UW-Eau Claire.

Senior forward Autumn Hennes led the way with a career-high 29 points, including nine of the Pointers’ first 14-second quarter points. The run propelled the Pointers to a 36-25 halftime lead.

UW-Eau Claire responded with a 15-4, tying the game at 40. The Pointers regained focus and closed out the third on a 12-6 run, capped by senior guard Lauren Anklam’s half court buzzer-beater to give Point a 52-46 advantage entering the final frame.

A back-and-forth fourth quarter saw Lexi Roland hit two critical, back-to-back trifectas helping the Pointers remain in the driver’s seat.

Hennes’ tip, which gave her a new career-high in points with 29, put UWSP up by three with 96 seconds to play. Anklam’s pair of free throws gave the Pointers a 63-60 lead with 23 seconds, and UWSP staved off a last-ditch Blugold three-point attempt to hold on for the victory.

The 14-7 Pointers are now 6-4 in the WIAC. Their next contest comes on the road Feb. 8 against UW-Whitewater.

Men’s Hockey Blitzes Stout, Superior

It was a six-pack weekend for UWSP men’s hockey team, as the Pointers scored six points in weekend wins versus UW-Stout and UW-Superior on consecutive nights at KB Willett Arena.

The Pointers bludgeoned UW-Stout on Friday, racing to a 3-1 first-period lead.

Senior Kyle Sharkey found the net first, before Willem Nong-Lambert and Lawrence Cornellier each scored to give Point a 3-0 lead. A Blue Devil goal with twelve seconds to go in the first was the only blemish for UWSP, albeit a non-threatening one.

The Pointers poured it on with three more goals in the third after a scoreless second frame to punctuate the 6-1 drubbing. Cornellier scored his second goal 3:16 into the third, and Tanner Karty and Austin Kelly each scored in the rousing victory.

Just like the Super Bowl, Saturday’s game between UW-Stevens Point and UW-Superior featured no scoring at the end of the opening period.

Fireworks soon ensued.

UWSP, on senior night, scored three goals in both the second and third periods to race past Superior, 6-3, in a physical, chippy affair.

Freshman Logan Fredericks got the scoring started with his second goal of the year 1:54 into the second period. Just 43 seconds later, UWSP was facing a 2-1 deficit after a pair of Yellow Jacket goals.

Stephan Beauvais scored on a power play halfway thru the stanza to re-tie the game. 40 seconds thereafter, Lawrence Cornellier got in on the scoring, lighting the lamp on a power play as well to end a five-goal second period, with UWSP leading 3-2.

The reigning national champions pulled away in the final period. Just over three minutes into the third, Superior tied the game at three apiece on a Jacob Hamilton goal. The Pointers closed the game on a 3-0 run, however, as Fredericks, Jono Davis, and Kelly O’Beien helped ice the game.

The Pointers emerged from the game, which featured 21 penalties, 16-4-3 with a 5-1 mark in the WIAC. They next play at UW-Stout on Feb. 10.

Women’s Hockey Splits Weekend Games versus Blugolds

The UWSP women’s hockey team went 1-1 over the weekend, winning at home versus UW-Eau Claire before losing on the road to the Blugolds the following evening.

The Pointers rode a consistent offense to a 3-0 shutout on Friday at Ice Hawks Arena. Goalie Sydney Conley successfully defended 23 Eau Claire shots in the whitewashing.

Mackenzie Kratch tallied another goal for the best power play team in Division III, scoring her fourth goal of the year to give Point the 1-0 advantage.

Lexi Englund then took over for UWSP, scoring in both the second and third periods to give the Pointers their three-goal margin of victory.

The following night, however, saw the Blugolds find an offensive rhythm, as they jumped out to a 4-1 lead over UWSP before holding on for a 4-3 win.

After falling behind by two early on, Alex Grubbs scored with 6:46 left in the first frame to cut the deficit in half. The 2-1 score held up until late in the second, when a pair of Blugold goals in the span of 1:58 put the Pointers down, 4-1.

A furious UWSP rally, led by an Ellie Punnett score followed by Grubbs’ second goal of the evening, came up just short at UWEC held Point to just one shot during the final stretch of the third period.

Saturday’s game ended a three-game series between the schools, with UWSP winning two of the games. The Pointers now stand at 12-8-2 on the season, with a 4-4 record in conference play. They next host UW-Superior Feb. 10 at Ice Hawks Arena.

UWSP Track Dominates Pointer Invite

Both the men’s and women’s Pointer track and field teams took home first place honors during Saturday’s Pointer Invite. The men won a 10-team field with a total score of 197, while the women emerged from a 12-team field with 198 points.

On the women’s side, the Pointers had the first and second-place finishers in the 4×400 meter relay. Leah Trempe, Kathy Derks, Sarah Vils and Hannah Martens won the event, finishing with a time of 3:59:24. Jackie Butler, Makani Peters, Rebecca Alter and Tatiana Sotka placed second, recording a 4:07:34 time.

Butler also won the 60-meter hurdles with a 9.32-second finish. Angela Breunig and Emily Schlebecker won the pole vault and one-mile run, respectively. Pointers Bailey Wolf and Bailey Boudreau placed 1-2 in the 5000-meter run.

The men’s team had numerous standout performances as well. The men’s side featured UWSP representatives finishing 1-2 in the 4×400 meter relay. Takuto Kobayashi, Calden Wojt, Dylan McGuire and Matt Sosinsky won first place with a 3:26.10 finish. The quartet of Michael Pomaville, Noah Scheer, Jayden Jesse and Chase Franz finished second, clocking in at 3:28.40.

Jerry Williams got in on the Pointers’ winning performances, placing first in the long jump and triple jump events. So, too, did Calden Wojt (200-meter dash), Christian Ferguson (high jump), and Alex Egbert (one-mile run).

Pointer athletes finished in each of the top five spots of the mile run, as Dane Tyler, Matt Stelmasek, Lukas Johnson and Robert Lutz followed Egbert’s finish.

The Pointers will look for a repeat performance in their next meet, the WIAC Quad on Feb. 11.

Swimming and Diving Prepare for WIAC Championships

The UWSP swimming and diving teams had their final tune-up for the upcoming WIAC Championships over the weekend, as they competed in the Minnesota Challenge.

The two-day event saw Jack Englehardt win the 50-yard freestyle, followed by fellow Pointer Andrew King placing second. Natalie Schmitt finished in first on the women’s side of action in the 200-yard butterfly. Missy Angove won the 200-yard backstroke, and Taylor Pherson finished first in the 500-yard freestyle.

Nate Sommers placed second and third, respectively, in the 500 and 1650-yard freestyle events. Sam Jekel placed third in the 100-yard backstroke, and Justin Fernandez finished third in the 400-yard IM.

Up next for the Pointers is the WIAC Championships, held in Brown Deer, Wis. from Feb. 16-18.