Women’s March Takes a Bold Stand for Human Rights

Protesters flooded the streets of Washington D.C. and cities around the country in what was the largest rally in Washington since the Vietnam War protests in the 1960s and 1970s.

The Women’s March on Washington took place on Jan. 21, while sister marches sprouted up in 673 cities world-wide, including one in Antarctica.

An article in The New York Times stated that plans for the march began as Facebook posts following the election of Trump. These posts were made by a retired lawyer in Hawaii and a fashion designer in New York, both of whom are Caucasian. Later, to help diversify, a “triumvirate of African American, Latina and Muslim women joined the leadership team.”

Plans for the march sparked and opened continuous dialogues on race, as many white women were urged to “check their privilege” or acknowledge the advantages that white women have over women of color.

This display of intersectionality caused some conflict between marchers who felt that acknowledging struggles that African American women or Muslim women face divided, rather than unified the group.

Linda Sarsour, the head of the Arab American Association of New York and one of the four co-chairwomen of the national march, said to The Times, “Yes, equal pay is an issue but look at the ratio of what white women get paid versus black women and Latina women.”

Despite initial resistance, acknowledgement of these struggles created an educational and uplifting environment for all participants whose eyes were opened to the struggles that women of different backgrounds face.

Organizers of the March sought to make the event an inclusive display of unity for people of all genders, ages and races, while also acknowledging the distinct struggles each of these groups face.

The Women’s March on Washington website states that the march is for, “any person, regardless of gender or gender identity, who believes women’s rights are human rights.”

Instead of focusing solely on women’s rights, the marchers also tackled other social and human rights issues such as religion, racial equality and LGBTQ rights.

Claire Allard, a sophomore theater design and technology major, attended the Women’s March on Madison.

“With the recent change in political leaders, I felt that I needed to show our government that we are counting on them to make informed decisions about issues that impact our daily lives,” Allard said.

Allard’s sentiments mirrored those of many others who attended the march. The rally was a peaceful demonstration that succeeded as a platform for making the voices of many oppressed groups heard.

Whether or not efforts from the march succeed, Allard said, “it is important to show our future generations that we are working towards making this world a better place for them.”

Following the march, organizers plan to keep the momentum moving with a campaign titled, “10 Actions for the first 100 Days.” People wishing to participate can register online at www.womensmarch.com.

