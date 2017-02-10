Student Athletes Swim to Championship

The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point men’s swimming and diving team is heading to the WIAC championship with an undefeated record of 4-0.

Feb. 3 and Feb. 4 the team competed in the University of Minnesota Challenge. It was an invitational meet where teams throughout the Midwest attended.

The challenge is not scored and for some swimmers on the team it was their last competition this season.

Al Boelk, head coach, described that challenge as the last meet to prepare the players for the championships.

Out of about 30 men on the team, 17 swimmers and 3 divers will be competing in the championships.

Boelk said that the team only had a few minor setbacks this season.

“It’s been a pretty smooth year we have stayed healthier than we have in the average year. I think that is one of the reasons that the year is going pretty good. We really haven’t struggled this year that much, they have trained well and most of them got the job done in the off-season,” Boelk said.

Junior, Brandon Donaldson swims the breast stroke. At the challenge this past weekend Donaldson swam the 200 i.m. as well as the 100 and 200 yard breast stroke.

According to Donaldson the 100 yard breast stroke is his best event because he is a strong sprinter.

He claims that one of the biggest successes this season has been the team’s ability to form strong bonds.

“I don’t really look at them and see their skill level, I just see them as people that love the sport like me and have a passion for it. If you have a group of people that love the sport together and want to work hard that’s going to produce excellence and speed,” Donaldson said.

Freshman, Zach Gaschignard swims freestyle and finished up his season at the challenge.

Though the teams record is undefeated, Gaschignard admitted that competing against St. Cloud State University this season almost cost the team a loss.

Competing at the collegiate level has been a big change for Gaschignard because he went for swimming for a team that had won one meet in three years to swimming for an undefeated team.

“I think the work ethic on this team is a lot higher and people are more determine on this team because they want to keep the conference championship streak going,” Gaschignard said.

Starting on Feb. 16 the team will compete in the WIAC championship.

Caroline Chalk

Reporter

cchal845@uwsp.edu