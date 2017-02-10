Take Control of Your Media

No news source is completely unbiased, nor will they ever truly be. It is up to the reader to think critically about what they see.

The media has been criticized harshly by the Trump administration, being called dishonest on a regular basis.

It is important to differentiate between web sites that propel information on the Internet for the sake of site visits and clicks, and legitimate news sources that do their best to produce reliable news.

The Pew Research Center released a study this month that shows that 50 percent of young adults from 18 to 29 years old often get their news online, as opposed to only 5 percent often getting it from print sources.

In the era of information, people are flooded with news whether it is reliable or not. In order for real news services to stick out from the mass of other information, it is easy to see why catering to certain audiences has become common place.

Mollie Hemingway, senior editor at The Federalist, an online magazine that typically caters to conservative readers, said of media in general on Jan. 25 that “much of our reporting is designed to whip half the country into a frenzy, and the other half to tune out.”

Hemingway has come forward in a brave way and claimed some responsibility. It is not solely the responsibility of the media to reduce the flood of untrue or highly biased news.

There are sources like Twitter, Facebook, Snapchat and Late Night comedy that need to be identified as entertainment rather than news services.

Ashley Watzig, junior history, international studies and German major, knows to check her sources.

She said she gets her news online, but mostly from the BBC and National Public Radio apps she has on her phone.

Watzig said she does see the headlines that come up on social media sites that she knows are catered to her via advertising, but she said she always double-checks what she sees from several sources before she believes it.

Headlines on social media are often used as click-bait. They only try to get people to click on the article and promote the website they came from, not inform people with vetted facts.

When the public takes what they see on entertainment services at face-value and do not further investigate, it leads to a population of partially-informed people.

Lee Willis, chair of the history and international studies department, said when “people only spend 10 to 20 seconds on a story they see on social media, they react quickly” and do not get the full message, which can be dangerous.

If the Trump administration can claim that CNN and Fox News are manipulating things to present them in a certain light, then it is possible the White House is doing the exactly same thing.

Regardless of which side of the aisle you find yourself, the only way to bridge the gap is to take both sides into account and understand where the other is coming from.

That means reading and listening to news from proven sources on both sides, not Twitter.

Samantha Stein

News Editor

sstei173@uwsp.edu

*OPINION*