Humans Of Point

Logan Sclavi is a sophomore computer information systems and web digital media development major

Is there any kind of entertainment you’d like to see more of on campus?

Wow, I have no idea for this question! I would probably say just more movies in general I guess. I don’t really go to a lot of events on campus, so I’m trying to think. I’d say a lot more events like they have compacted during welcome week. There are a lot of good events they have that a lot of people go to during that week. It would be nice to have more of those periodically throughout the school year instead of just on welcome week. Just having more bigger events I think than the usual band or comedian, even though those are nice to have as well.

What has been your favorite event you’ve attended at UWSP and why?

The one I can think of off the bat is the casino night we had on campus awhile back. That was pretty fun. It was fun learning the different games and rules of those games. Also having different musicians in the Encore or bigger comedians that have come to campus. I can’t really remember off the top of my head which comedians came recently that I really enjoyed, but it is nice having those available to go to. It was nice having them promoted around campus as well because some of the ones they’ve had recently haven’t been promoted as well, and people haven’t really known about them being on campus until the day before or the day of.

Can you tell me about a time you went to an event and it didn’t go so well, or not how you expected?

Oh, wow. I don’t actually think I have an answer for this one to be honest. There isn’t one that I can think of. Sorry!