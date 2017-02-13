Sports Briefs: Men’s Hockey Clinches WIAC Regular Season Crown

Men’s Hockey Clinches WIAC Regular Season Crown

The UWSP men’s hockey team clinched their second WIAC regular season title in the past three years over the weekend. The reigning national champions posted back-to-back wins at UW-Stout and UW-Eau Claire, respectively.

Friday’s affair at UW-Stout saw the Pointers overwhelm the Blue Devils, using a 3-1 second period to hold a commanding 5-1 lead with only one period left to play.

Senior Lawrence Cornellier opened up the scoring with a goal just 36 seconds into the game. Kelly O’Brien then scored 11:54 in the opening period to double the UWSP lead entering the second.

After a quick UW-Stout goal that cut the lead to one, the Pointers reeled off three straight goals, as Willem Nong-Lambert, Ethan Strong and Logan Fredericks each lit the lamp.

Stout made a mini-rally in the final period of action cutting the UWSP lead 6-4, but Jacob Barber’s second of two third period scores all but iced the game for UWSP.

The following evening, Point took its high-powered offense to Eau Claire as UWSP looked to secure another WIAC conference title against the Blugolds.

They didn’t encounter much resistance.

The Pointers easily handled UWEC 4-1 Saturday, thanks to bookend goals by Logan Fredericks.

Fredericks got the scoring started with 2:27 left in the first period giving Point a 1-0 lead.

The Blugolds converted on a power play opportunity to tie the game just 93 seconds into the second period, but UWSP closed the game on a 3-0 run, with goals by Lawrence Cornellier, Ryan Bittner, and the aforementioned Fredericks.

With the weekend victories, the Pointers (18-4-3, 7-1 WIAC) earned their second conference championship in the past three seasons.

UWSP also earned an automatic bye in the first round of the WIAC conference tournament and will return to the ice on Feb. 24, when they will face the winner of the UW-Stout-UW-Superior series, which begins this weekend.

Women’s Basketball Surges, Anklam Reaches 1000-Point Mark

The UWSP women’s basketball now owns a three game winning streak as the regular season winds down.

The Pointers went 2-0 this past week, defeating UW-Whitewater 75-57 on the road before routing UW-Stout 81-54 on Senior Day.

The Pointers went back and forth with the Warhawks Wednesday evening , but a 25-2 run helped punctuate a 27-10 fourth quarter for UWSP.

The Pointers had five double-digit scorers on the evening, led by Autumn Hennes’ 16 points. Taylor Barrett added 14 points and five blocks for Point, who entered halftime down 30-26.

The Pointers found their range in the second half, however, as they hit each of their five threes in the final two quarters of action, including Hennes’ triple to five Point a 46-44 lead with 2:11 to go in the third.

After a quick 8-2 run by Whitewater which put Point down by five, the Pointers’ closing 25-2 run began.

Taylor Barrett scored on a jumper to start the run, and her layup with 5:19 to play gave UWSP the lead for good.

After a pair of Whitewater free throws cut the lead to 60-57 with 2:57 left, UWSP scored the game’s final 15 points.

Carly Cerrato sparked the Pointers late surge, scoring nine straight points in the span of 1:21. Anklam and Lexi Roland closed the game by each converting a pair of free throws to give Point a much-needed statement win on the road.

Saturday’s game versus UW-Stout didn’t even feature a lead change, as the Pointers led wire-to-wire in the Senior Day victory.

The Pointers shot a scintillating 54 percent from the field on the afternoon, as senior Lauren Anklam led the team with 16 points in her final regular-season game at Berg Gym.

With her three-Pointer from the corner in the final minute of the third quarter, Anklam surpassed the 1000 point mark for her career, becoming the 21st player in UWSP women’s basketball history to achieve the feat.

The rest of the senior cast got in on the action as well. Autumn Hennes tallied eight points and seven rebounds, while Taylor Douglas added seven points, four boards, and four assists. Sarah Gamillo scored seven points and added four rebounds for the Pointers, who improved their record to 16-7 overall, with an 8-4 mark in conference play, good for third place.

UWSP sits just one game behind second-place UW-Whitewater, over whom the Pointers own a head-to-head tiebreaker. The Pointers close out their regular season on the road for their final two games against Platteville and La Crosse, respectively.

Men’s Basketball Falls One Point Short Versus Whitewater, Defeats Stout

The UWSP men’s basketball team is no stranger to close games against ranked competition. They pushed UW-River Falls to the brink on the road earlier this year, but lost by one on a last-second shot.

Despite a gallant effort against UW-Whitewater at home on Wednesday, Point suffered another one-point heartbreaker, 56-55.

UWSP held a five-Point lead in the first half after a Zach Goedeke run in which he scored six of UWSP’s 11 points at one point. UWW took a two-Point lead into intermission.

The Pointers went on an 11-2 run to start the final half of the play, as they led by seven on the evening. The Warhawks outscored the Pointers 21-14 to deadlock the game at 49 with 6:25 remaining.

Scoring then became scarce for each team, but Mark Nelson rose to the occasion for UWSP, hitting a three to give the home team a one-Point edge with 2:36 to play.

Nelson struck again, tying the game at 55 apiece. However, Whitewater converted on a free throw with seven seconds left, and Drew Frederickson’s desperation heave at the buzzer came up empty, as Whitewater escaped with a one-Point win.

The Pointers returned to action Saturday, as they blew past UW-Stout on the road, 76-64. UWSP used a three-point barrage to secure the victory, hitting 14 triples in the victory.

Mark Nelson scored a team-leading 16 points for UWSP, followed by Drew Frederickson’s 15 points on 5-5 shooting from downtown. Ethan Bublitz and Bryce Williams added 12 and 10 points, respectively, for a Pointer squad that improved to .500 on the season in WIAC play.

The Pointers never trailed in the game and now sit at 12-10 on the season. They will close out their season with a pair of home games: Wednesday versus UW-Platteville and Saturday versus UW-La Crosse on Senior Night.

Women’s Hockey Falls to Superior

The UWSP women’s hockey lost its second-to-last home game of the season by one to UW-Superior, 2-1, on Friday.

Meredith Ingbretson gave Point a 1-0 lead midway through the second period, but a Molly Shelton power play goal for Superior tied the game 1-1. With 13:27 left to play in regulation, Leah Elledge scored on an unassisted goal providing the game-winner for Superior.

The Pointers are now 12-9-2 on the year, with a 4-5 conference mark as the regular season enters its final week.

Point has a Wednesday date with St. Thomas at home before facing Concordia on the road Saturday.

Men’s and Women’s Track Finish First and Third at WIAC Quad

The UWSP men’s track team won the five-team WIAC quad meet Saturday, registering a total score of 184.

The women’s team, in a six-team field, finished third with a total of 87.50.

On the men’s side, Jerry Williams and Mackenzie James finished first and second, respectively, in the long jump. Jesse Johnson and Darrin Ward were victorious in the pole vault and 60-meter hurdles, respectively, rounding out the first-place finishes for UWSP.

On the women’s side, Abigail Clement won the 60-meter dash for UWSP with a time of 7.80. Isabella Weekly won the long jump, as well as cleared the 1.70-meter mark in the high jump.

Briana Simonis also competed in the high jump, clearing the 1.50-meter mark in a third-place finish. Bailey Wolf finished third in the mile run, and Angela Breunig placed fourth in the pole vault for UWSP, who will be in action on Saturday at the Multi-Athletic Center for the Big Dawg Invite.

Wrestling Notches Third Place Finish at WIAC Championships

The UWSP wrestling team tied with UW-Platteville for third place in the WIAC Championships on Friday.

The Pointers were led by senior and reigning national champion Logan Hermsen, (165 lb.) as well as sophomore Donny Ralston (285 lb.), as each won their respective weight classes.

Junior Dylan Diebitz finished fourth for UWSP in the 197 weight class, followed by freshman Ross Agg’s fifth-place finish in the same weight group.

Pointers Joey Seitz and Jordan Weinzetl both placed fifth in the their respective weight classes, while Michael Bannach, Jaden Boivin, Moziah Clark, Alex Heiden, and Cody Nielsen each placed sixth in their respective weight classes.

Up next for UWSP is a non-conference date with Augsburg on Friday at Berg Gym. The match is slated for a 7:00 pm start.

Chris Watkins

Sports Editor

Chris.D.Watkins@uwsp.edu