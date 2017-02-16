The Best Things in Life Are Free: Portage County Public Library

The Portage County Public Library, just off campus at 1001 Main St., houses a variety of resources that benefit the community and university students.

The library is free to use and students can acquire library cards, even if they aren’t from Stevens Point, with presentation of proper ID. It is also part of the South Central Library System, a consortium of 47 libraries in southern Wisconsin.

A card from any of the libraries within the system can be used at the Portage County location. As a member of the South Central Library System, the Portage County Public Library has a wide variety of resources available to patrons.

In contrast with the scholarly nature of the University Library, Portage County Public Library has a large offering of non-academic material.

The first floor houses the fiction section, including new releases and popular titles, as well as expansive DVD and CD collections. Patrons can place holds on items from other libraries or items that are not currently available.

In addition to the nonfiction and young adult sections on the second floor, the Reading Room offers local and national newspapers and popular magazine titles. The Genealogy Room is also a resource that can benefit students, housing materials on Portage County history.

Samantha Smith, marketing intern for the Portage County Public Library, said, “If someone is trying to write about a past environmental project, the Genealogy Room is definitely a resource.”

The basement of the library holds the Youth Services Department which is an excellent resource for university students studying education. Their collection contains picture books, fiction and nonfiction books for youth and teacher resources.

A Portage County Public Library card also gives access to an online collection, accessible through OverDrive.

The software can be accessed by or downloaded for both computers and mobile devices, such as smartphones and e-readers. OverDrive offers both e-books and audiobooks for download that are “returned” after the loan period, just like a physical library item.

In addition to free resources, the library also offers programs, internships and volunteer opportunities.

Programming, including monthly book clubs, are scheduled events. Internships are available based on interest and library needs.

The Portage County Public Library also provides a different study space for university students, especially those who live downtown.

The library has study rooms that can be used on a first-come, first-served basis or by reservation via phone call.

“There are study rooms which I know during midterms and finals can be very hard to find at the campus library,” Smith said.

The Portage County Public Library is an easily-accessible and a diverse resource for students to use in addition to the materials available to them on campus.

The library is open Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 1 to 5 p.m.

To browse the Portage County Public Library collection or learn more about the library visit them on Main Street or at their website, www.pocolibrary.org.

Kathryn Wisniewski

Reporter

kathryn.e.wisniewski@uwsp.edu