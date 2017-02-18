Campus Is In Clear, EPA in Fear

President Donald Trump and the Republican controlled house have moved forward in their effort to ‘terminate’ the Environmental Protection Agency through funding cuts and staff removal.

The nomination of Scott Pruitt for head of the EPA first put environmentalists on edge since Pruitt’s name is linked with 14 lawsuits against the agency he now heads.

The EPA has impacted the United State’s carbon footprint history, supporting bills like the Clean Air Act and the Clean Water Act. Although whitehouse.gov states the Trump administration continues to support these actions despite dense funding cuts and ideological opposition.

This government organization is also directly linked to The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

In the 2016 year UWSP was awarded the “Green Power Partnership” through the EPA which connected the university to the government agency and its overall message.

Justin Siese, senior sociology and philosophy major, is an Office of Sustainability employee.

Seis said, “I don’t think the actions against the EPA will directly affect the university’s sustainable message and goals.”

However, this act does put the university’s goals for a sustainable future free of carbon emission and fossil fuel at odds with the message of the federal government.

Stated on the official White House website, “The Trump Administration will embrace the shale oil and gas revolution. The Trump Administration is also committed to clean coal technology and to reviving America’s coal industry, which has been hurting for too long.’”

“Being sustainable is critical to the university’s mission,” stated Siese, “we have a carbon neutrality plan. We signed a plan on UN goals to take climate action. We aren’t going to back down from that.”

Siese went on to say that, “being sustainable isn’t political, it’s a way to address the reality we are facing and we have to be careful, as a university, to make it an apolitical message.”

“The impact of cuts toward the EPA are going to be small and slow moving,” said Professor Mapes-Martins, associate professor of political science, “what we can look to is public pressure in support of the mission of the EPA. Climate change has become a political issue.”

Similar responses could be seen int he general student body.

Leah Smith, junior business major, said “I think it’s important to recognize climate change now, more than ever. We should recognize this problem and, as a university, we should take measures to combat the actions against a sustainable future,”

Despite the changing rhetoric of the United States government, UWSP continues to strive forward in the fight against climate change.

“Student government passed a statute saying we support divesting from fossil fuel. That’s taking a stance. It’s not something we are taking lightly,” said Siese, “students, in some meaningful ways, are making their voices heard.”

Both Siese and Mapes-Martins tapped into the theme, “it’s not political,” meaning that climate change is not an issue based on a party ideology.

It is important to recognize the large uptick in phone calls and attendance at town hall meetings because of this growing concern, Sies mentioned.

Students at UWSP and all over the country are making sure climate change is removed from the political spectrum.

Jokingly, Mapes-Martins said it would be interesting if all climate activists picked a party to support, then it would not longer be a partisan issue.

The university’s path toward a sustainable future will not be thwarted by the federal government, but politics can cause tension and difficulty on the way there.

Sydney DenHartigh

Reporter

sdenh702@uwsp.edu