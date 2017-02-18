Stevens Point Co-Op Now Managed By Members

The Stevens Point Area Co-Op is under the new management of co-op members.

The co-op is a local cooperative style grocery store with a mission of providing high quality foods for its members at the lowest price possible. Membership entails a 15 percent discount and is available to the public for $40 per household per year.

Melissa Haack, collective manager at the co-op and UWSP graduate, explained that up until late last year, the co-op was operated under the guidance of two general managers.

Haack said, “The two general managers resigned and we had the opportunity to hire two more managers or change things up and go in a different direction.”

The duties that used to be the responsibility of two managers are now under the care of five different management circles: We the People Circle, Numbers Circle, Physical Circle, Communications Circle and Beautiful Foods Circle. The circles consist of co-op employees and members.

Their most popular circle is the Beautiful Foods Circle, which is presently working on an audit of the food sold.

Anna Lutz, also a collective manager and UWSP graduate, explained the process.

“We are documenting what we already sell and the ingredients in those products and making sure those ingredients are clean and up to our standards. Members can get involved with that by doing research or suggesting products that they would like to see in the store,” Lutz said.

Updates from the various circles can be found on the co-op website and in their quarterly newsletters.

Members who are involved in the management circles get an additional five percent off their co-op purchases.

In keeping with their mission, the changes being implemented are an attempt to benefit everybody who works and shops at the co-op.

The main goals of the transition are to make locally and responsibly produced foods cheaper for co-op members and to get members more involved.

Lutz said she thinks that the management circles will help provide a higher quality food for less cost because the circles consist of volunteers who are passionate about their efforts.

One change that already effects students, is a five percent discount available every day. A discount which was only available one day a week before the management transition.

Anybody who wishes to know more about the co-op or their management circles can send their inquiries to info@spacoop.org.

Connor Schoelzel

Reporter

Connor.L.Schoelzel@uwsp.edu