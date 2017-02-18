Sustainablity Focused Campus Still Burns Coal

Last spring the Office of Sustainability announced that the university obtains 100 percent of its electricity from renewable resources. However electricity is not the only energy needed on campus.

Heating is the other requirement, and at the moment the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point’s heat source is not renewable.

Cold Wisconsin winters require a lot of energy to warm the buildings. This is done with the George Stein Building on the North end of campus.

This power plant produces steam which heats university buildings.

The resources utilized to generate the steam are primarily natural gas and coal. Occasionally, oil is also used as supplemental backup fuels.

Residential halls have some solar thermal panels on their roofs which provide hot water to residents. This cuts back on the demand for steam from the George Stein Building.

The building was installed during a state-wide scare of an energy deficit.

Two power plants in the state were down for repairs during a hot summer which had a lot of people using high-demand air conditioners.

To prevent a blackout, the state decided to build power plants on its campuses to relieve the energy demand for heating.

Owning power plants benefits the state when it purchases coal and natural gas. Just like a private consumer getting discounted bulk food prices from a Sam’s Club, Wisconsin purchases coal in bulk for its state-run facilities in order to get a price break.

As a result, lower prices are motivation to keep fossil fuels flowing.

In addition, if campus produces more heat energy than is needed on campus, that excess energy can be sold back to the grid, and UWSP profits.

The UWSP heating plant sells heat to the Ministry Health hospital building and the extra revenue helps to offset plant operation costs.

This offers an incentive for the university to generate heat energy instead of purchasing it from outside sources which is how electricity on campus is sourced.

Dr. Shiba Kar, associate professor and sustainable energy specialist with UW-Extension, explained that currently the university does not have much of a financial incentive to replate high-investment boilers and get heat from renewable sources.

Since the heat is generated, supplied and sold right here on campus, it makes more sense considering heat energy security and efficiency to remain local.

“It is a good business model in terms of the heat being locally generated; however, we cannot keep relying on burning fossil fuels for a long term” Kar said.

The University has a plan to achieve carbon-neutrality by the year 2050, but if the George Stein Building keeps burning coal and natural gas, this could be a roadblock to that goal.

Kar believes that one route the campus may take to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 is to convert the George Stein building from a coal and natural gas power plant, to a biomass plant powered by woodchips or other renewable sources.

Coal and gas are both purchased from out of state, but trees produced for biomass can be grown easily in Wisconsin.

Since trees are produced within a human lifetime, they are considered a renewable resource. In addition, burning trees does not release ancient carbon into the atmosphere unlike coal and natural gas.

UWSP has no incentive at this point to get heat from a renewable source due to the state benefiting from bulk purchases. But with technology advancing quickly, future heat sources on campus are likely to move toward a more planet-friendly source.

