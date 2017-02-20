Album Review: The Lonely Forest Features A Bass Beat in a Silent Forest

“Adding Up the Wasted Hours” is an exciting album with solid rock beats featuring The Lonely Forest. This album will help you jam the night away or provide you with some exciting studying music.

Coming out of Washington, the indie pop band will have you grooving to their beats.

At the beginning of the album, “Lovric’s” will get you pumped up with a fast-paced song.

The track opens with the band layering their instruments up: keyboard with percussion rim shots, then guitars. By the pre-chorus, they all come together and start getting into the groove.

This song talks about the giddiness of being in love and the general sense of being speechless or in awe of your significant other can be felt in the sound of this song.

It’s a short song, only lasting about 3 minutes and 10 seconds long, and it ends with a fade out of only voices which leads the listener into the next track.

“Neon Never Changes”, the fifth song on the album, contrast the giddy grooving feel of the album with an eerie opening. Beginning with a keyboard synthesizer riff that echoes the listener is sent into an outer space vibe. This theme continues throughout.

Voices come in, echoing with the synthesizer. A heavy bass beat interjects throughout until the second verse, when everything continues at the same time.

This song is significantly different from “Lovric’s.” This song depicts darker, sadder tones about being alone and the outer space sounds pair nicely with the hollow lyrics.

Towards the end, “Lavender Dress” will calm you down and soothe you back into a relaxing state.

As one of the more relaxing songs on the album, it is also quite short, lasting just above 40 seconds.

The band uses only an acoustic guitar and gentle strums fill the air as their voices float above it. the voices eventually meet in harmonization about halfway through the track.

When the guitar cuts out, a very slow, quiet crescendo of haunting music comes through, finishing out the song and pushing right into the next song, “Warm/Happy”.

This song brings back the happy tones from the beginning of the album and leaves the listener less haunted.

Filled with solid beats, The Lonely Forest will have you rocking out with them and their indie pop sounds. With a wide variety of lyrics and similar rock beats throughout, you’ll enjoy yourself with this band.

