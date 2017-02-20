Friendly Neighborhood Artist, Tim Zeszutek

If a tall, dark figure is spotted lurking the halls of the Noel Fine Arts Center late at night, fear not. It is likely Tim Zeszutek, fifth-year senior bachelor of fine arts with an emphasis in 2D art and graphic design major.

Zeszutek’s following of student and faculty supporters has grown substantially throughout his years on campus as he continues to work diligently towards his future in the art community.

Starting his legacy at an early age, Zeszutek said what made him decide to attend the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point was the experiences and relationships he gained while attending Camp COFAC.

This camp, hosted every summer at UWSP, is geared towards high school students wishing to gain valuable techniques, knowledge and skills from the professors teaching in the NFAC.

“When I started college and ran into all the professors that I studied under at this camp I was like, ‘Hey, do you remember me,’ and they looked at me like, ‘no…’ That was a little disheartening,” Zeszutek said. “Mark Brueggeman, said he remembered me. I still don’t think he did! I am great friends with him now, and we have lunch at least once a month to talk or to work on different projects.”

Zeszutek’s artistic style follows the line of surrealism and focuses on the concept of his memories. He is interested in what makes a person who they are deep to their core and how our memories are a catalyst that drives us through life.

“That’s really why I take the faces out of the people in my work because to me when I see a painting with somebody in it and they have a face, then that’s that person,” Zeszutek said. “It’s a kind of barrier that stops at that person, so by taking the faces out I felt like people would be able to relate easier to the memories that I was having myself.”

Zeszutek takes his art seriously and said that he believes that when it comes to hard work, you get out what you put in.

“I’ve put so much work into my art and have had so many long nights,” Zeszutek said. “Don’t get me wrong, I’ve made some really crap paintings, sculptures and drawings, but every single piece that I have made I’ve learned something from, so you definitely need to put in the work.”

One of Zeszutek’s biggest inspirations stems from Brueggeman and the connection he has created with his professor.

“I just really took to him and he’s one of the reasons I got so excited helping kids work with art. I would help with different high school visitation days where they would come for a couple of hours and we would teach and have programs for them to do.” Zeszutek said. “He was definitely an inspiration to how I go about art; how I view it, teach it, and how I talk about it with other people.”

When speaking about his future plans after graduation, Zeszutek plans on taking a year off of school and getting a design job to pay for school bills, but this isn’t the finish line for his large aspirations.

“The plan, hopefully, is to go to graduate school in two years for painting because I really feel like I should be a professor,” Zeszutek said. “That’s just what the universe is telling me, so even if that’s when I’m 60 then that’s when it’s going to happen!”

Zeszutek remains optimistic and insightful when faced head first with nerves about entering the art industry where financial stability might be a roadblock.

“I’ll be honest, I’m not financially stable now, but I’m doing my best,” Zeszutek said. “I’ve talked to a bunch of different artists about this, and I think it’s just one of those fields where you have to roll with the punches. I’ve learned that with shows I’m not always going to get into everyone. I’ve accepted that, and I think artists need to understand this fact.”

Zeszutek appreciates the immense amount of experience and opportunities he has received at UWSP and has recently had the privilege of winning third place with one of his prints in a national show called New Impressions.

“Winning a national show is really impressive, and it’s even before I’m graduated, so I’m really happy with that,” Zeszutek said. “Still waiting to hear back on a couple of other shows though, so it’s always fun. I just try to go for every opportunity I can.”

With a bright future ahead of this young artist, Zeszutek said that he started out the same way everyone else does, with stick figures and crappy drawings of houses.

When speaking to young artists, and echoing the words of Vincent Van Gogh, Zeszutek said “If you hear a voice within you say, ‘You cannot paint,’ then by all means paint, and that voice will be silenced.”

Lhea Owens

Arts and Entertainment Editor

lowen721@uwsp.edu