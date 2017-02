Hannah Mauel is a junior family and consumer science major

How often do you find yourself attending a UWSP sporting event and which are they?

I try to go to the hockey games as much as possible and the track meets because I find them to be the most interesting. Other wise I haven’t been to that many.

Is there a sporting event at UWSP you’d like to attend more of in the future and why?

I would like to attend more soccer games because I find them to be interesting and high energy.