Women’s Basketball Players Reflect on their Athletic Careers

Seniors Autumn Hennes, Lauren Anklam, Taylor Douglas and Sarah Gamillo are nearing the end of their college basketball careers at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

Hennes said that her four years of playing basketball at the collegiate level has taught her not to take playing the game for granted.

Playing basketball has not been without its struggles for Hennes. During her career, she has endured an ACL and two wrist surgeries. Her ability to bounce back after her surgeries is one of her most notable successes as an athlete.

Anklam said that competing in the NCAA tournament last season was a

big career highlight. She admits that each season the team takes on a different personality, but as an upperclassman, she has tried to remain positive for the younger players.

Anklam is appreciative of the skills that she has gained from playing basketball as it has helped her form strong relationships and communicate more effectively.

“It teaches you hard work, time management, how to be competitive and how to mentally overcome things in everyday life, not just on the basketball floor,” Anklam said.

Douglas is proud to have played college basketball for four years, even

though there were times where that she had struggled to stick with it.

As her final season wraps-up, Douglas reflected on the aspects of college basketball that she will miss. Besides her teammates and coaches, Douglas said that she will miss the dedicated fans that she has become familiar with throughout her career.

She has been able to step out of her comfort zone as an athlete and become more confident communicating with teammates, coaches and professors.

“I think I’ve built a better work ethic because of basketball. I am a lot more competitive outside of basketball, I strive really hard because of playing basketball,” Douglas said.

Gamillo has been playing through the pain of a torn ACL this season. She tore her ACL in August but has not missed any games this season, waiting until March to undergoing surgery.

Gamillo did not let her injury stop her from playing and was proud to make it to senior night, which she described as a great experience.

Shirley Egner, head coach, expressed that all four seniors are loyal and dedicated athletes.

Egner said, “It’s been a great opportunity for me and Coach Gilbert to work with these four women who have given our program everything we’ve asked of them.”

Caroline Chalk

Reporter

cchal845@uwsp.edu