A Look into Sports 2/13 – 2/19

MEN’S SWIMMING WINS 18th STRAIGHT WIAC TITLE

The men’s swimming and diving team won its unprecedented 18th straight conference championship Saturday. The team finished with a total of 971.50 points en route to a 251-point margin of victory.

Owen Gluck, who was named Diver of the Meet, continued his dominance as he won both the one and three-meter diving events. Ethan Bott also continued his winning ways, taking first place in the 200-yard backstroke and finishing almost three seconds ahead as the runner-up in the event.

Nate Sommers claimed victory in the 1650-yard freestyle, clocking in at 15:55.85 seconds. Fellow Pointers Michael Mills, Justin Fernandez and Austin Teunissen claimed the next three spots as the Pointers’ representatives placed first through fourth in the event.

Jacob Aegerter had a stellar weekend as well, as he set the conference record for the fastest 200-yard butterfly with a time of 1:49.90. He also helped Point win the 400-yard freestyle relay, as he, Jack Englehardt, Grant Moser and Sam Jekel tallied a time of 3:01.74.

Other notable finishes included Englehardt coming in second in the 100-yard freestyle, as well as Joel Harris and Justin Fernandez placing fourth and fifth, respectively, in the 200-yard breaststroke.

The women’s team finished fourth in a five-team field on Saturday. Bree Parent played a pivotal role in the Pointers’ performance, as she placed third in the 200-yard breaststroke and teamed with Bridget Flesher, Erica Perkins and Kassie Yeazel to place fifth in the 400-yard relay.

Next up is the NCAA Championships, which will take place in Shenandoah, Texas on March 15-18.

UWSP TRACK TEAMS VICTORIOUS AT BIG DAWG INVITE

The track and field teams both won their respective fields at Saturday’s Big Dawg Invite in the Multi-Activity Center.

The women’s team, who finished with 204 points, was sparked by Isabella Weekly’s first-place finish in the high jump at 1.61 meters. The victory came a week after Weekly broke the school record in the long jump.

Pointer representatives placed first and second, respectively, in the 60-meter hurdles, as Jacklyn Butler won the event with Sylviann Momont finishing right behind her.

The Pointers also won the 4×400-meter relay, as the team of Kathy Derks, Sarah Vils, Leah Trempe and Hannah Mertensclocked in with a time of 3:58.04.

Abigail Clement won the 200-meter dash, as the aforementioned Butler and Lydia Ulrich finished in second and third, respectively, in the event.

The Pointers also claimed the top seven spots in the 400-meter dash, as Trempe, Vils, Derks, Mertens, Makani Peters, Rebecca Alter and Talyn Solinsky finished the event in that order.

Other notable finishes include Jordan Tyjeski’s second and fourth-place finishes in the weight throw and shot put. Tatiana Sotka also finished third in the 60-meter dash as well as Emily Schlebecker who finished third in the 800-meter run.

Meanwhile, the men won their field as well.

Darian Ward won the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8:46, while teammate Sheldon Harn placed third at 8:76. Ward also was victorious in the long jump with a mark of 6.82 meters.

Jerry Williams won the high jump, as the 2016 national qualifier and finished with a distance of 14.29 meters.

Brent Reierson and Kyle Nowak finished as first and second in the shot put event, while Logan Heil and Reierson finished first and second in the weight throw.

The Pointers’ marks atop the leaderboards continued as Brayden Bernhagen, Abrahm Schroedland and Jeremy Lee claimed the top three spots in the high jump. Also, Lee Jepsen and Tanner Akers placed second and third, respectively in the 60-meter dash, while Jesse Johnson took home second in the pole vault.

Jepsen also finished third in the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.21 seconds.

Other notables for the Pointers, who will be back in action on Feb. 24-25 at the conference championships in Menomonie, include Noah Scheer finishing third in the 400-meter dash, while Nathan Dorn also took home third-place honors in the 3000-meter run. The team of Matt Sosinsky, Takuto Kobayashi, Michael Pomaville and Jayden Jesse also placed third in the 4×400 meter relay.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY CRUISES TO VICTORY OVER CONCORDIA

The women’s hockey team used a collaborative effort to rout the Falcons of Concordia University, 4-1, Saturday in their regular season finale.

After a scoreless first period, Alex Grubbs scored in the early stages of the second for the Pointers with a power play goal. With 4:37 to go in the second, Cara Lemirande doubled the lead as she scored her 16th goal of the season, which leads the team.

Ali Biagini got in on the act in the third period, scoring just eleven seconds into the final frame.

After a Concordia goal wiped away the shutout bid, Meredith Ingbretson closed out the scoring for the Pointers, collecting an empty-net goal in the final two minutes of action.

Goalie Marit Larson was superb in front of the net, as she stopped 17-of-18 Concordia shots on goal.

With the win, Point finishes the regular season at 13-10-2 with a 4-5 mark in conference play.

The team earned the third seed for the conference tournament, which pits them against second-seeded UW-Eau Claire in a two-game series in the tournament’s first round. As you may recall, the Pointers took two games of a three-game series between the teams during the regular season.

The action begins in Eau Claire on Feb. 24 at 2 p.m.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL FALLS SHORT AT LA CROSSE

The women’s basketball team fell at UW-La Crosse, 57-51, in the team’s regular-season finale on Saturday.

Senior guard Lauren Anklam scored 20 points on 8-16 from the field, but the Pointers, who shot just 31percent on the afternoon, never led in the game as they trailed 20-7 at the end of the first quarter.

Point battled back, trimming the margin to seven by halftime, trailing the Eagles 31-24 at the break. They got within three points on a pair of Lexi Roland free throws with 2:25 in the fourth quarter, but UWL held on late to secure the victory.

Despite the rare struggles of senior Autumn Hennes, who shot 0-10 in the loss, the Pointers, who finish the regular season at 17-8 and 9-5 in conference play, made a valiant effort against a fellow nine-conference win team in UW-La Crosse.

The Pointers, third-place finishers in the conference during the regular season, will begin tournament play at home against sixth-seeded UW-River Falls on Wednesday. The game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. start in the Berg Gym.

MEN’S BASKETBALL ENDS SEASON WITH EXCITING SENIOR NIGHT WIN

The men’s basketball team closed out, perhaps, the most challenging season in program history with an 88-78 win over UW-La Crosse in an entertaining, uptempo senior night affair.

Leading the way for the Pointers was senior Bryce Williams, who went out in style to the tune of 21 points on 8-13 shooting. Ethan Bublitz ended his sophomore season with 14 points and eight assists in the victory.

The Pointers, who entered the game winners of four of their previous

five games, started their five seniors: Williams, Caden Untiedt, Brad Freeborn, Jared Gjertson and Aaron Retzlaff.

Freeborn’s trifecta got the Pointers on the board, and Williams scored a quick five points to deadlock the game at 12 apiece.

Zach Goedeke, the reigning conference player of the week, entering the game and then scored five straight points of his own to give Point an early 17-16 lead. Consecutive threes by MJ Delmore and Bublitz gave the Pointers their largest lead of the first half at 23-18.

After nearly countless ties and lead changes, Mark Nelson’s three with 40 seconds to go broke a 43-all tie, giving the Pointers a 46-43 lead entering intermission.

The Pointers were outscored 24-15 to begin the second half, falling behind by six midway through the final half.

Bublitz’s layup with 5:10 to go tied the game at 73, after which the Pointers closed the game on a 15-5 surge.

Another Delmore three gave Stevens Point the lead for good at 76-74, as he, coupled with Goedeke’s jumper and Williams’ final trifecta in a Pointer uniform helped the team seal the deal and send their seniors out right with a final victory.

The Pointers finish their season at 14-10, with an 8-6 record in conference. Winners of five of their last six games to close the season, Stevens Point finished with a tie for fourth in the conference with UW-Eau Claire, whom the Pointers swept in the season series this year.

Chris Watkins

Sports Editor

cwatk917@uwsp.edu