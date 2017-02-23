Metered Parking Continues to Cause Distress

On Jan. 31 the city set up a City Common Council Meeting at the university to give students an opportunity to voice their concerns regarding metered parking and to have their questions answered.

Don Voight, building manager of Prentice Arms Apartments said he understands the need for metered parking but added that the city’s plan is, “Targeting the students that go to college and I don’t think that’s right. College is expensive enough.”

The university pays the city of Stevens Point $600,000 directly in taxes per year, while Northstar Economics states the university generates $16.7 million in local revenue.

However, the city plans to move ahead with metered parking despite concern from citizens like Voight, the student body and the Student Government Association.

Trevor Roark, program manager for Adventure Tours on campus, said metered parking is necessary to help reverse the effects of induced demand.

Induced demand is a phenomenon that occurs when the supply of a good or service is increased so the demand for the service increases as well.

Roark said that as the university continues to build parking lots, people will see that parking spaces are available. As a result, the students who live close enough to campus to commute without a car will choose to take their car because they know they can find parking.

This induced demand, Roark said, will make it impossible for the university to ever provide enough parking to students.

The idea of metered parking is to combat induced demand and discourage students who do not need to drive to campus from doing so. This would make parking available for commuting students who do need the parking spaces.

While many people are discouraged by the extra fees, Roark pointed out that the cost of parking in the lots on the university is significantly below market value at 92 dollars for the spring semester.

Roark said, “It’s really important to get involved in the conversation, as well as understand different perspectives.”

Tori Jennings, a member of the City’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee, emphasized that the parking meters will encourage students and citizens alike to seek alternative forms of transportation such as by public transportation, bicycle or foot.

By encouraging these forms of transport, Jennings said there will be less wear and tear on city roads and will also help to make the city of Stevens Point a welcoming community.

Jennings said, “We see the metered parking as a positive thing for the community because it will encourage people to use other forms of transportation and it will help pay for the streets.”

Olivia De Valk

Reporter

odeva199@uwsp.edu