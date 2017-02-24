Central Wisconsin Symphony Orchestra goes to the Movies

When most people go to the symphony, they expect to hear works from Mozart or Beethoven. But this weekend, the Central Wisconsin Symphony Orchestra is proving that symphonies are much more than these classical composers.

The Central Wisconsin Symphony Orchestra is changing their tune as they plan to play tracks from famous movies, rather than classical music, at their concert of Music in Film.

Rhonda Sprague, interim dean at the College of Fine Arts and Communication and member of the board of directors for the Central Wisconsin Symphony Orchestra, said, “This time around, the feature of the concerts is movie music, which is orchestral music but isn’t classical. It’s a different kind of music, and the kind of music that we hope would appeal to a wider variety of folks.”

The CWSO will be playing tracks from movies such as How to Train your Dragon, Star Wars, and The Dark Knight Rises.

Alex Ferkey, senior at University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and double bass player in the orchestra, said audience members will hear tracks from all different movies, past and present.

“It’s kind of like a smorgasbord of everything from the last 100 years or so,” Ferkey said.

The Central Wisconsin Symphony Orchestra has been serving Stevens Point since 1947. Music educators, UWSP professors, full-time professionals, and UWSP students in central Wisconsin make up the orchestra.

Michelle Zelinski, UWSP graduate student, who plays violin in the first violin section of the orchestra, said playing with the group feels like a community. It is non-competitive, and the musicians are supportive of each other.

“We can enjoy our talents together,” Zelinski said.

The benefit to having a local professional orchestra is that UWSP students get the opportunity to play alongside their professors in a professional setting.

“They get to be peers, they get to be colleagues,” Sprague said. “They are on par with one another, and I think that’s neat. It’s a definite way to enrich the university experience.”

The orchestra also gives UWSP students the opportunity to play as paid professionals, in which they gain valuable career-related experiences.

“It gives you a chance to play repertoire that might be a little more difficult,” Ferkey said. “Just being in an ensemble that plays at a higher level, you think about things differently, you hear things differently, and it really helps you to push yourself.”

The greatest benefit is that UWSP students get the opportunity to play music and do what they love.

“I’ve always just loved being able to share music,” Zelinski said. “It’s such a unique thing. It can evoke so many emotions.”

“Whenever you perform anything in a large ensemble setting and everything just clicks, you feel like part of a larger organism,” Ferkey said.

The orchestra’s upcoming Music in Film concerts are on Sat. Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m. and Sun. Feb. 26 at 4 p.m. at Theater@1800 at Sentry Insurance.

Tickets range from $12 to $27. Discounted tickets are available to students for $7 ten minutes prior to the Sunday performance.

Jenny Peterson

Contributor

Jennifer.L.Peterson@uwsp.edu