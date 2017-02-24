Swing Into Jazz Repertory

The melodious talent of the jazz musicians studying at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point rose through Michelson Hall Wednesday night when the Department of Music presented the Jazz Repertory Concert.

As the lights lowered and the room fell into hushed silence, Mathew Buchman, professor and director of Jazz Studies, took the stage to explain how incredibly hard the jazz students performing had worked to make this performance come together.

Buchman said that the students were there tonight to present live recordings of jazz pieces that they sat down with to transcribe in order to perform them live for the audience.

Seven pieces were performed in total, leaving room for the audience to have different emotional responses throughout the night.

One of the quartettes consisting of Ethan Englund, Peter Zillmer, Austin Bolden and Brett Oemig performed a snappy, classic jazz tune called “Stompin’ at the Savory.

Audience members tapped their feet and swayed to the light-hearted beat this song provided. It felt as if the song could have easily been played in a jazz club to get listeners out of their seats.

Another amazing performance entitled “All of Me” came from another quartette including Faith Hatch, Michael Schnell, Dave Story and Brian Lenz. Hatch sang a sweet melody that had a smooth vibe intertwined.

What made this tune so memorable was the “pulling at the heart strings” lyrics mixed with the soothing music.

After the concert, Malakai Flynn, senior jazz studies major and Jake Opperman, senior instrumental music and jazz performance major discussed the difference between their performances tonight vs. other jazz concerts.

“For me, the difference is all of this music has been transcribed,” Opperman said. “People have improvised this music before, but then we figure it out by ear, write it down and play it as a group. At one point this music was spontaneously composed, but since we’ve transcribed these recordings we’re not improvising on stage.”

Flynn said that there are difficulties when it comes to transcribing different pieces of improvised recordings, including how hard it can be to pick up every little sound on the tracks.

“I guess what is difficult about transcribing is that it’s just hard to hear certain things and your ears sometimes trick you, so it’s a really tricky process,” Flynn said. “You want to copy everything down that somebody does just by listening. Some things are very technically difficult, and you just have to practice it and make sure you can execute it perfectly.”

Opperman added to this sentiment when he said that trying to transcribe record improvised duets comes with its own set of challenges.

“Both of the players on the recording were out of tune, so I would have to detune myself to figure out what they were doing,” Opperman said. “Also distinguishing the two saxophone players that were so closely intertwined when their voices would cross over I would be like, ‘okay so is that my part or is that his part?’ It was a challenge for me for sure.”

When it came to how long preparation for the Jazz Repertory Concert took, Flynn said it varied depending on what group you were in.

“In some groups, one person would transcribe their individual part and in other groups, people would transcribe everybody’s part and write everything out,” Flynn said. “So I don’t know exactly how long it takes, but it definitely takes a really long time to transcribe a whole solo.”

The performers put in a significant amount of hard work in order to provide a good time for the audience and demonstrate their skill as musicians who have the ability to transcribe music and incorporate that into a total performance.

“I think there’s a stigma around musicians like, ‘Oh they’re just talented. They’re just good and are born with this talent,’ when really it’s a lot of hard work,” Opperman said. “This concert really shows what kind of work we do and acts as a showcase of sorts. It’s a reminder that people are still studying this music and that no matter if it’s prerecorded or live, no matter what it’s always going to be fantastic.”

Audience member Victoria Philippon, senior psychology major, said there was a joyful vibe and a display of emotions which radiated throughout the show.

“There were definitely happy songs and then more serious or sad songs, so it took you on a nice little roller coaster of emotions,” Philippon said. “While you are sitting there you could tell your mood was changing and you knew why it was changing, so it was kind of a fun observation to make while they played.”

Philippon, who is not an avid listener of jazz music said she really enjoyed herself and whenever she goes to events like these she has a new appreciation for what the musicians are trying to achieve.

“I really liked how professor Buchman mentioned how much hard work had gone into this, but then they get up there and make it seem like it’s nothing and that it’s effortless, so I always enjoy watching that,” Philippon said. “I don’t know if it’s the music itself or the energy that the musicians bring to the music but it’s always entertaining.”

Lhea Owens

Arts and Entertainment Editor

