Tesla Co-founder Set to Speak at MREA’s Energy Fair

The latest innovations in clean energy will be brought to thousands of people this summer in Custer, Wisconsin and at the center of it all will be JB Straubel and the Tesla company.

Chief Technical Officer and co-founder of Tesla, Straubel will deliver a keynote address on the mainstage in celebration of the 28th annual Energy Fair. Tesla is a company most well-known for their work with electrical vehicle and battery storage.

In 2015 Straubel was listed as number two on Fortune’s 40 under 40 most influential business and innovation leaders. Straubel is also an inventor on over 30 patents on inventions like Tesla’s core battery, motor and control systems.

The fair, hosted by the Midwest Renewable Energy Association, has been held in Custer since 2002.

The Energy Fair is a community event that features keynote speakers, entertainment, food and local beer. Thousands of people attend The Energy Fair every year to learn about clean energy and sustainability, meet new friends and learn about taking action towards a sustainable future.

Peter Schumann, senior biochemistry major, who has attended the fair in past years said the fair is a lot of fun because of its unique combination of entertainment and education.

Rose Hayes-Dineen, who graduated from The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point with her Associates degree in Liberal Arts, has attended the energy fair and said she enjoys the social aspect of the event and the opportunity to learn from like-minded people.

The heavy presence of such an influential company at the fair will help to draw in people who may have skipped the fair in years past.

“Having JB Straubel speak at The Energy Fair is so exciting because Tesla has seen an unprecedented amount of interest from people across the country,” said Allison Lindquist, MREA Events Coordinator, “People uniting to support clean energy solution – that is what The Energy Fair is all about.”

However, the heavy presence of such a company at an Energy fair invites a certain attitude towards environmental responsibility.

“I do think that puts a tone on sustainability that is sort of directed at capitalist consumer culture which is buying better technologies in order to better the situation” Schumann said.

While it is important to stay informed about the numerous companies making strides towards environmental responsibility, there are many things that individuals can do to help the environment that do not involve spending money such as: biking to work, composting fruit and vegetable scraps, and reducing water usage.

The fair also features exhibitions on sustainability and clean energy products, workshops where participants learn about sustainable living and renewable energy and even a clean transportation show which features exhibitors, vehicles and demos.

The 28th Annual Midwest Renewable Energy Association’s Energy Fair is taking place from Jun. 16 – 18 in Custer, Wisconsin and then again in St. Paul, Minnesota from Sept. 9 – 10.

Olivia De Valk

Reporter

odeva199@uwsp.edu