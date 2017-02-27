To Speech His Own

The phrase “sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me” might need some updating after recent outrage on college campuses.

Earlier this month protests turned to riots when Breitbart senior editor and self-proclaimed troll, Milo Yiannopoulos, was asked to speak on campus by the University of California-Berkeley’s College Republicans.

Apprehension from the student body was partly due to Yiannopoulos’ actions at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee last December.

During his speech at UW-Milwaukee, Yiannopoulos showed a picture of a transgender student and made fun of the way they looked. He didn’t think the student looked female enough to be transgender.

“The way that you know he’s failing is I’d almost still bang him,” Yiannopoulos said.

Similarly, Ben Shapiro, the editor-in-chief of The Daily Wire, was invited to speak on UW-Madison’s campus last fall by a student organization and received a large amount of disruption from protesters.

Shapiro has been banned from DePaul University in Chicago, and this month a group of students at Marquette University in Milwaukee are pushing to have his appearance canceled in light of Black History Month.

The American Civil Liberties Union, a group liberals praised earlier this month when they worked to halt Trump’s travel ban, has now faced criticism for protecting controversial speakers.

When speaking about Yiannopoulos and the 1st Amendment, ACLU lawyer Lee Rowland said, “It’s easy to protect speech we agree with, but more important to protect speech we abhor.”

Mark Tolstedt, professor of media studies, who teaches courses in media law, says that the 1st Amendment is more complicated than it appears to be.

There are rules against speech that causes incitement of illegal activities such as hate crimes. Like the rest of the legal system, the intentional vagueness can make for a complex issue.

“If I wrote a book telling people they shouldn’t pay their taxes, the courts would have to decide if that was actually having an impact on people,” said Tolstedt.

Proving that a conservative speaker’s speech was the catalyst for hate crimes on campus can be difficult.

Lyn Ciurro, senior communication sciences and disorders major, is a DCA LGBTQ+ student assistant and shares concerns over the impact on campus of having someone known for being anti-LGBT come to speak.

Ciurro said, “While the first amendment protects people like Milo from being silenced by the government, students have the right to protest what is happening on their campus especially when it’s funded with the tuition we pay.”

Finding a way to protest effectively but without becoming violent can be a tough balance to strike.

“I think that one method to do this and show opposition to a hateful speaker without limiting their opportunity to speak is to attend their event and sit as close to the front as you possibly can,” said Ciurro.

“From there, we can either be silent but wear shirts that show our defiance, we can have a bean dinner right before and give people a musical show, we can do so many things that show we are against this speaker’s presence without providing ammunition to our opponents to throw back at us.”

Tolstedt echoed Ciurro’s sentiments to handling that scenario if it were to arise on campus here in Stevens Point.

Tolstedt said, “If you want to make a statement, do so in an informed, polite manner. As soon as it’s violent you ruin your cause.”

With the upcoming state budget, Gov. Walker also added a companion bill that would legally require universities to act in defense of free speech.

“It is not the proper role of the board or any institution or college campus to attempt to shield individuals from ideas and opinions they find unwelcome, disagreeable, or even deeply offensive,” the bill reads.

Despite potential updates to the legal ramifications of speech on campus, Tolstedt warns that people and college administrations should still do things in their best interest and be aware of possible consequences.

Tolstedt said, “There’s a difference between what you can do under the law and what you should do.”

Wesley Hortenbach

Reporter

Whort350@uwsp.edu