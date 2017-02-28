Centertainment Introduces Punch Card System This Semester

Centertainment gives students the opportunity to earn prizes for attending events.

Students collect punches on a punch card for each Centertainment event attended. Each punch card with a total of ten punches is entered into a drawing at the end of the semester which allows the students who submitted them a chance to win.

The new punch card system was created by Emily Gamb, junior communications major and public relations coordinator for Centertainment with the help of her supervisor.

Gamb believes the punch card system is a great way to get more students to events and provide prizes for those that already take advantage of Centertainment’s free events.

“I hope that it’s a great incentive that students can take advantage of to come to our events and see all of the hard work that we put in bringing events to campus for them,” said Gamb. “We really value what students think and their feedback.”

The punch card system officially began at the first event of the spring 2017 semester. Gamb worked for approximately two months deciding how the punch cards should work, how many to order, which prizes to provide and how to introduce punch cards to students.

She has received positive feedback and already gotten completed punch cards.

Once students reach 10 punches, they can drop their punch card off in the box available at all Centertainment events or in the Centertainment Office, DUC 210, and pick up another punch card for free.

University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point students are entered into a drawing and eligible to win one of three prizes. Prizes include a UWSP swag bag, wireless headphones and a $100 VISA gift card. Students can fill out as many punch cards as they fully complete to win the available prizes.

The drawing will happen during the last week of classes in May when winners will be contacted and announced on the Centertainment Facebook Page. The more punch cards a student completes, the better chance they have at winning one of the prizes offered.

Centertainment prides itself in providing a wide array of entertainment and educational opportunities for UWSP students and community members. Many students take advantage of Centertainment’s free events.

Brittany Ratchman, junior arts management and studio art major, has attended Centertainment events in the past. She likes the idea of the system but believes it can be improved.

“I think from a public relations standpoint, it’s a great marketing technique, but as a student in my personal life, I don’t really use punch cards because I feel like I collect them and then I end up not using them,” Ratchman said.

Instead of having to carry a punch card with her, Ratchman would prefer the punch card system to link to her student ID. This way the punches would tally when swiped into events and then the student would automatically be entered into the drawing.

Kaitlyn Wanta

Reporter

kwant593@uwsp.edu