Coming Together for the Sake of Resistance

National Strike Day, held on Feb. 17, had many people staying home from work and school to send a message to Trump and his administration.

Taking place on the last working day before President’s Day, the strike was organized by a group called Strike4Democracy.

The associated website, f17strike.com, described the goal of the strike as one of showing dissent for unconstitutional governance through peaceful protest and service to neighbors in need.

Organizers said their demands include having no wall between the US and Mexico, healthcare for all, no oil pipelines, an end to the Global Gag Rule and for Trump to make his taxes public.

Displays of the resistance against Trump and his policies were seen nationwide, in Chicago, Charleston, St. Louis, Denver, New York City and more.

Other protests happened the day before, on Feb. 16, in alignment with A Day Without Immigrants. The movement was born on social media and had very similar goals as National Strike Day.

Immigrants were urged to stay home from work and school to display their presence in society. This protest was also in opposition to Trump and his policies.

Along with these two separate yet conducive strikes, on Feb. 14 the organizers of the Women’s March on Washington announced the date for their planned event.

The strike, titled A Day Without a Woman, will take place on Mar. 8, otherwise known as International Women’s Day.

Loren Tooson, freshman political science major, said, “No one is asking for a utopian society, we just want basic human rights.”

Tooson’s grandparents were heavily involved in the Civil Rights Movement, yet she still has doubts about the effectiveness of the protests against Trump.

Katie Ehrens, sophomore international studies major and director of this semester’s Vagina Monologues, said she thinks anything that promotes a peaceful discussion of the topic and engages the topic, “Rather than keeping it in the closet, is great.”

There have been protests against Trump and his policies almost every day of his first month in office, and resistant groups are not likely to take a step back soon.

The city of Richmond, California has unanimously passed a resolution supporting the impeachment of Donald Trump as their own grassroots form of protest.

Not expecting small decisions like that to do much themselves, people are doing whatever they can think of to show their disapproval of the President and his policies.

Jasmine Brown, freshman arts management major, said she thinks “Trump being in office is a good thing because it is showing the majority what has been happening to the minorities forever.”

Brown said the protests are becoming more effective because “both the majority and the minorities are speaking together now,” but there is more to be done.

Samantha Stein

News Editor

Samantha.J.Stein@uwsp.edu